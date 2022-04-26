Juan Reynoso will not continue as DT and is already looking for a new team

After it was rumored that John Reynoso has counted the hours as technical director of Blue Cross, This is due to the poor results in his third semester with the Celestials, where he was eliminated in Concachampions and has been lagging behind in the Table of Positions of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MXNow the version arises that the Peruvian would leave the team due to his bad relationship with the managers.

Reynoso He had already threatened to leave the project when Jaime Ordiales was reinstated as sports director of Cruz Azul, cutting the work of Álvaro Dávila, who was the manager who checked the arrival of the Peruvian in January 2021, since Ordiales had other plans for the bench of Machine.

Now and despite obtaining La Novena, Juan Reynoso seems to have no place in Cruz Azul, because according to journalist Miguel Arizpe, inside La Noria they are directing the departure of the Peruvian, justifying his decision to the sports performance he has presented the team at this start of 2020.

Although it is true that the team has come less with Reynoso, signing its worst campaign at home in short tournaments, the sky-blue board has not stopped to carry out an in-depth analysis nor has it considered the restructuring that Cruz Azul suffered at the beginning of this tournament , changing a large part of its template.

Arizpe assures that Reynoso has suffered from some snubs by the cement board, the last of which was the dismissal of his collaborator, Joaquín Velázquez, who was separated from the position due to legal problems, which proved his innocence, for what they expected. his reinstatement as technical assistant of the Peruvian, but this was denied.

The same source mentions that in this scenario, both Cruz Azul and Reynoso are looking for new horizons, since Ordiales already has a list of candidates to relieve him, while the technical director’s agent is looking for a new team to lead.

