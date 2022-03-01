Juan Santamaría Airport was colored blue and yellow due to the arrival of a Ukrainian giant

This Sunday, the Juan Santamaría international airport in Alajuela was ‘painted’ with the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. Starting in the afternoon, hundreds of Ticos gathered at the air terminal to await the arrival of the Antonov AN-124, the giant Ukrainian-flagged commercial plane that brought cargo to the country for technology companies.

Although it was scheduled to arrive in the country at 5:30 pm, it was not until 7 at night that it touched homeland. During the waiting time, the Ticos packed the terminal from all ends with flags, lights and balloons alluding to the country that is being invaded by Russia. With their presence, they showed solidarity with Ukraine.

Such was the call, through the Aeronautical TV social network page and other groups of aeronautics lovers, that the traffic of vehicles congested the General Canas highway and other roads surrounding the Juan Santamaría.

Once it arrived on Costa Rican soil, as a token of appreciation for the applause, the plane made a walkway at the end of the runway, in the eastern sector of the terminal, better known as Cabecera 25. There, the metal machine had time plenty to receive the Costa Rican heat.

[ ¿Dañaron los bombardeos rusos el carguero más grande del mundo? Esto dice el fabricante del Antonov An– 225 Mriya ]

Lilana Mora, a resident of Alajuelita, traveled with her family to welcome the aircraft. Sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren of the lady carried a huge Ukrainian flag. Prior to their arrival, Doña Liliana commented that, as they profess the Christian faith, as soon as the plane was on the ground they would say a prayer for the situation in that country.

Manuel Bonilla and Mélida Araya came from Heredia to enjoy the experience. Araya wore a yellow blouse and her car covered it with the flags of Ukraine and Costa Rica.

From Llorente de Flores, Heredia, Diego González and Julia González attended. They were accompanied by their children Juan Diego and Jimena, each carrying the Ukrainian flag.

Guys at the airport The colors blue and yellow dominated the atmosphere of Juan Santamaría, this Sunday. Photo: Shirley Vasquez.

a younger brother

The Antonov AN-124 is a smaller steel hulk than its older brother, the AN-225, the world’s largest cargo plane and of which there is only one made.

In the last hours it transpired that this piece of engineering would have been destroyed in an airport near Kiev, after a Russian bombardment. However, the construction company said this afternoon that they have not inspected the aircraft and still cannot verify damage to it.

The AN-225v is not just any plane. It is the largest and heaviest in the world, according to Guinness Records. Its manufacture was completed in 1988 in Ukraine, during the time of the Soviet Union.

The purpose of its manufacture was to carry the Soviet space shuttles, such as the Buran. The airplane belongs to the Antonov Airlines company and has a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tons. It is 84 meters long and has a wingspan of 88 meters, which is the distance between the ends of its wings.

Its design is unique. It has six motors and a total of 32 wheels. On the outside it has the colors of the Ukrainian flag, although white predominates. It regularly flies a few times a month to transport large structures.