Juan Santana, 25, recounts what he experienced after a brown spider bite in Mao

Juan Santana, a resident of Mao (Valverde), is a truck driver who was stung by a brown spider While sleeping. The first three days he self-medicated with an ointment to calm the pain, but seeing that it did not subside, he went to the Luis L. Bogaert hospital for treatment.

He went home with a painkiller they gave himbut the pain did not stop. He went back to the public health center two more times, not even knowing what had bitten him, but they sent him back to his home. “They never put their hand on my finger there.” This has been happening since the beginning of August.

He got up at dawn, he tells reporters from this newspaper, to make the pain go away, because as the temperature drops, it calms him down.

“When I went out to the front at dawn, in the gallery, with the cold I could stand the pain,” says the 25-year-old.

Later, he decided to go to the San Judas Tadeo clinic, in Mao (Northwest Line), where he was treated by a surgeon. There he found out that was bitten by the spider and that his case was not the only one.

“The surgeon saw my finger and sent me at once to put some injected medications, and he sent me to do tests at once. What he sent me to inject was for the infection, ”the man tells this newspaper.

Within the laboratory tests, the specialist indicated Santana blood count, urine test, glucose, coagulation time, hemoglobin, among others.

“There were some cases there (at the clinic) due to the same issue with the spider and the same shape that I had on my finger belonged to the people who were there, so he told me that it comes from a spider bite. He realized it was in the finger rot”, the man told this newspaper.

The people that Juan saw in the clinic were worse off than he was, due to the complaints of pain they expressed.

Juan’s ordeal is not over yet. After being admitted to the clinic for 10 days, he continues to treat himself with medication at his house (with a cream and injections). After the bite he has taken greater precautions, his house completely, including the patio, because he does not want that spider to bite him again because “what he has felt has been terrible pain.”

Public Health Version

The Ministry of Public Health He said late this Saturday afternoon that he has no record of cases of the brown spider.

“Both the Center for the Prevention and Control of Diseases Transmitted by Vectors and Zoonoses (Cecovez), and the General Directorate of Epidemiology (Digepi), remain under permanent surveillance throughout the national territory, and until now they do not have reports of cases that alter the corresponding alarms; and they have no record of patients affected by spider bites,” says SP in a press release.

Listín Diario published, according to a medical source, that only one doctor on the Northwest Line has treated 15 patients in a clinic.

The brown spider Brazilian, according to the source, would have arrived in the country in a shipment through the port of Manzanillo, in Monte Cristi.

As in the case of Juan, this newspaper particularly reported the story of Juan Ramirez Rodriguez, 62-year-old who waited two weeks to go to the doctor and had body aches and a fever.

Brown spider symptoms

It is rare to see the recluse spider when it bites, because the bite does not hurt. most of bites occur while the person is sleeping, as happened to Juan Santana.

Reactions to a sting are varied. They can range from mild irritation at the sting site to life-threatening poisoning.

According to a medical source, symptoms start with redness and swelling of the affected area until that the patient is losing the coloration and is turning dark blue, purple and then black (Necrotic).

Symptoms can include chills, itching, fever, nausea, and seizures. As the spider bite goes unnoticed, the patient becomes careless and resorts to self-medication, using ointments, antibiotics or anti-inflammatories.