Juan Soler and Maky already live together again although he has a girlfriend in Argentina

One of the most beautiful couples, although with this they will surely say about the artistic medium, is the one that formed Juan Soler and Maky, 56 and 47 years old, respectively, who in 2018 announced their separation; however, a few days ago we caught them together and a friend of theirs told us that this coexistence is not only due to their two daughters, but also again there could be an opportunity between the two:

-We saw Juan Soler and Maky together…

“Yes, they go to school together for their daughters, although with this they will surely say that they only have a great coexistence.”

-Why?

“Well, because they have become great friends after their separation, because they have an excellent relationship for their daughters and they will always be a family, that’s why we will continue to see them together, but the reality is that there is a cat behind this.”

-What are you talking about?

“Juan and Maky each lived on their own in the west of CDMX, she with their daughters, and he alone; however, a month ago, Juan proposed to Maky that she and her daughters go live with him in her apartment”.

-But why did you propose this, if they are no longer a couple?

“Juan told her that although he saw every time he loved his daughters, he wanted to be with them all the time, because now that they are going through adolescence, he said that he did not want to miss that stage for them, because later they will grow up and do their separate, independent life; and that furthermore, if they lived together again, they could save all the expenses of having two rented apartments and paying all the service expenses”.

-And Maky, what did you answer? It must have been very difficult for her to make such a decision, even if it was for her daughters…

“At first she doubted it, but the reality is that she still loves Juan, and she is a great mother who is interested in her daughters being with their father full time, so she ended up saying yes.”

-Did you have doubts then?

“Yes, because in the end, Juan did not propose to return as a couple, but deep down he knows that he also made that request, because he still has a feeling of love for her. Although yes, Maky did not completely leave the apartment where she lived, she continues to rent it by contract and because of the doubts she has about this change in her life, but at least right now she is no longer spending on the services of the same “.

-And how is this change?

“So far it has worked wonderfully, Juan and Maky have an excellent relationship, they are seeing each other again with the eyes of a couple, and I think that neither of them rules out a reconciliation; whenever he can, he picks her up at Televisa, where she hosts the program Tell me now!They go to school for their daughters and the young women cannot fit the happiness of living under the same roof with their two fathers”.

-What happens then with the Argentine girlfriend that Juan has commented that he has? Are they finished?

“It was his first girlfriend in life, she is a lawyer, she lives in Tucumán, Argentina, but a long-distance relationship is very difficult, that does not help, and even more so having Maky by her side, who we know that for her, he is love of their life”.

-So, is Juan still with Argentina?

“They are still in contact because he has not decided to propose to Maky that they return, but it is a fact that because of the latter he has felt butterflies in his stomach again.”

-As far as we knew, Maky and her daughters lived in Miami…

“Yes, but Juan asked him to have his daughters close by and they have already enrolled them here at school. Maky has already got a job, on Televisa they have her as one of the star drivers of Tell me now!; and Juan is full of work here as a driver in the sun risesmade a series for a platform, and the producer Rosy Ocampo wants him to star in a telenovela… they realized that for job opportunities it was convenient for them to be here.”

– Now what will happen?

“Right now it is a fact that they will deny a possible reconciliation and that they already live together, because they want to keep it private, without pressure; but the closeness and feeling of a couple they are having is also a fact, and don’t doubt that this will soon bear fruit, that Juan will definitively end what he has with the woman from Argentina, and with Maky they will be a couple again. Perhaps they needed a break to value each other and realize that they are for each other, because deep down, they know that very well and hopefully they will take that step soon, “she concluded.