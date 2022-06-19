Juan Soler and Maky, together at the graduation of their daughter Azul

Though John Soler Y Maky They have been separated for almost four years, the truth is that between the two celebrities there is a cordial and close relationship which has been reinforced over time, always thinking about the well-being of their two daughters, Mine Y Blue, who are undoubtedly the bond that will always unite them. As was recently made clear, when both interpreters were seen as united and proud in an event that they had long awaited: the high school graduation of Azul, the youngest of her two daughters. And it is that being a special occasion for their little girl, Juan and Maky showed off the great affection that exists between them and came together to celebrate this milestone in their daughter’s school life.

Through their respective Instagram profiles, both artists echoed this special celebration for their family, sharing some glimpses of the incredible party they enjoyed to celebrate the end of this stage in the life of the 15-year-old girl, where We could see them in the most lively, dancing with the celebrated and living with their generation companions. However, what has caught the attention of the fans of both is the photograph in which Juan and Maky appear posing proudly next to the graduate, as they usually do in the most important moments of life. of his two daughters. “Congratulations my love! Always by your side! Love you. I’m proud of you”, expressed the soap opera villain as The game of life by sharing the most special postcards of this evening.

For his part, Juan Soler shared an emotional video in which he can be seen dancing very moved on the dance floor and very well accompanied by his daughter Azul, whom the interpreter does not stop hugging and kissing, together with whom he wrote a special message in which he made clear the pride he feels for his daughter and for the family he has formed by Maky’s side, despite their separation. “What is truly valuable is priceless… Family will always be the most valuable thing in life… I Love You Blue”, expressed the handsome actor, who also added: “I am very proud of you! I love you Blue.”

In the videos and photographs that both celebrities have shared on their social networks, the complicity that both actors have managed to create with their two daughters has become clear. Something that was reflected in the way in which Maky enjoyed her daughter’s graduation party, always attached to her and even to her friends, with whom she starred in a funniest moment while together they sang and danced to the beat of dancing-queen of Abba. On the other hand, one of the most emotional moments of the night was when Juan and Azul took over the dance floor and embraced each other enjoying a very special moment before everyone’s eyes.

Mía y Azul, the most important life project of Juan Soler

Without a doubt, Juan Soler has always been characterized as a man completely dedicated to his family. And although life led him to separate from Maky, the truth is that the interpreter is aware that the great love he has for his two daughters will always unite him with the actress and that his commitment to Mía and Azul is for life. Something that was difficult for him to understand after their separation, because without a doubt one of his great desires had always been to have a family forever, so the end of his relationship with the mother of his daughters represented a great failure for him. However, over time, the interpreter understood that, contrary to what he thought at the time, his family project continued, only now from a very different perspective. “The biggest project of my life was always to form a family for life, until I understood my family project, it was my daughters, it cost me time, I had a very bad time,” said the handsome interpreter during a talk he had with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda for her YouTube channel.

