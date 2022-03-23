Juan Soto and Nacionales avoid arbitration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Nationals reached agreements with six of seven arbitration-eligible players on Tuesday, including a $17.1 million contract with Juan José Soto for the 2022 season, a source told MLB’s Mark Feinsand. .com.
The team will continue to negotiate with center fielder Victor Robles, while avoiding arbitration hearings with Soto, first baseman Josh Bell and right-handed pitchers Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Austin Voth and Tanner Rainey. The club did not confirm the agreements.
Soto’s contract came very close to being a record for a player in his second year of arbitration as a Super Two, which is held by Nolan Arenado after earning $17.75 million in 2018.
Soto will become a free agent in 2025, but a contract extension is one of the buzzwords around him. Soto, who finished second in the 2021 NL MVP voting, hit .313 and led his league with a .465 on-base percentage. According to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas, Washington offered the 23-year-old Soto a 13-year, $350 million contract extension this offseason.
This month, general manager Mike Rizzo referred to Soto as “our No. 1 priority” and added the following: “We’re going to look at a deal with Juan Soto. I want him to stay here for the long term, so we’re going to keep talking and try to make him a National for many years.”