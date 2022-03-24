Juan Soto hits first home run of Spring Training

Hitting No. 2 would represent a significant increase in offensive opportunities for Soto, who led the majors in on-base percentage in 2021. Martinez estimates Soto could take 30 to 35 extra at-bats if he hits second. The pilot also recalled the games last season in which Soto was left in the on-deck circle at the end of the game. Of the Nationals’ 84 losses in 2021 when they were at bat to the last out, Soto was caught off guard in 11 of them at the time of the last out.