Juan Soto marks the present and future of Nacionales

There is only one person whose present and future seem to matter more than any other player associated with the Washington Nationals at the moment: John Soto.

The performance of second in voting for NL MVP in 2021 and batting champion in 2020 — perhaps No. 2 in manager Dave Martinez’s offensive order — will be paramount in determining whether this will be a completely lost season for the Americans. Nationalswho are coming off finishing in last place twice since winning the World Series.

“When he comes out to bat, everyone pays attention,” Martinez said.

Whether the Dominican eventually signs a multiyear contract extension before the 23-year-old right fielder becomes a free agent in 2024 will determine the trajectory of the franchise.

“We have said that it is his team. He’s the face of the franchise and I want him to stay for the long haul,” general manager Mike Rizzo said. Nationals long-term”.

Washington presented Soto, who is represented by agent Scott Boras, with a 13-year, $350 million offer that he turned down before the lockout.

“We didn’t have a great dialogue after that,” Rizzo said at the start of spring training. “But our side intends to resume it soon. It is our priority.”

It makes sense, given that Soto is Washington’s leading light. Several of his stars were traded to the West Coast at last year’s trade deadline, including Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. And Ryan Zimmerman, player with the banner of franchise ambassador, retired.

This means that the Nationals they are looking for new talent and hope to move forward with the process Rizzo prefers to refer to as a “reboot.”

Much has changed since the club from the federal capital won the championship. In addition to Zimmerman — whose jersey will be retired on June 18 when Washington hosts Philadelphia and his old friend Bryce Harper — Scherzer and Turner were key in that postseason, as were reliever Daniel Hudson and catcher Yan Gomes.

Recently acquired players Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand, Josh Harrison and Jon Lester were traded. The best addition this spring is DH Nelson Cruz, who will hit after Soto. Rizzo also brought back some familiar faces as mentors and players: Sean Doolittle, Aníbal Sánchez and Gerardo Parra.

The expectation turns at the time of the rise of Cade Cavalli. The top prospect for a right-hander who was taken in the first round of the 2020 draft. Cavalli had 175 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings at three levels of the minors last year, including three starts at Triple-A.

The two standout players Washington received in the July trade of Scherzer and Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers were right-hander Josiah Gray and wide receiver Keibert Ruiz. Gray, 24, has 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3s and a 5.48 ERA in the majors so far. Ruiz, a 23-year-old Venezuelan, posted a .271 average with a .754 OPS in 96 at-bats.