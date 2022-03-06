Juan Toscano, the Mexican who became the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of the Golden State Warriors

When Juan Toscano Anderson completed their eligibility at Marquette Universitythe player with Mexican roots fell into a kind of limbo after not being drafted in the 2015 NBA Draft and was forced to explore new territory to continue his career and pursue his dream of playing basketball.

He found that redoubt in the National Professional Basketball League (LNBP) where, first, played between 2015 and 2016 with the Soles de Mexicalifor later, that same year, enrolling with the team of royal forcewith which he remained linked until 2019, when a desired but unexpected opportunity arrived: the G-League, the development league of the NBA.

After being invited to training camp and staying on the roster for the opening day of 2019-20 seasonToscano took every opportunity to get into a kind of bubble where he gained more visibility and got closer to his big dream: get to the NBA.

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano Anderson (95) dunks the ball in the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After going up and down between the G-League and the NBA, the Mexican has managed to have a certain stability in the league. At the express question of Yahoo! sports for Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors prior to Thursday’s game at the American Airlines Center against the Dallas Mavericksshared part of the process that led to having him on the team consistently.

“I didn’t know him as a player until we had him., about two years ago. And our youth team coaches from the Santa Cruz Warriors they started talking to us about his attitude, his ethics, his energy, about his defensive versatility.

“And as soon as I started training him I was able to realize that and really value it and that’s why He has been an important part of our team. in the last two seasons,” Kerr said.

Unfortunately for Toscanoin the season in which it has had more exposure, due to his participation in the Slam Dunk Contest of the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland just two weeks ago, things have had other shades of complications.

Despite the fact that this season he has participated in 60 of the 63 matches that the Warriors have played (the maximum total of his career), Toscano is averaging his lowest total (14.2) in minutes per game of his careerwhile, in both his first and second seasons in the league, he logged 20.9 minutes per game.

That reduction of minutes has affected his production on two key stats, his point average (4.4) and his 3-point percentage (.295) they are the lowest of his short NBA career.

In Thursday’s game against the Mavericksin which its star, the Slovenian Luka Doncic was uncovered with 41 pointssome of the things that praised Kerr of Toscano could have helped probably slow down a bit that performance by the former Real Madrid Basketball player. However, he barely participated for a minute.

Dallas’ defensive efforts focused, unsurprisingly, on shutting down Stephen Curry.the Warriors star, who was limited to 21 points, two of eight on 3-point attemptsdespite playing 40 minutes and for the first time in his career participating in an entire period without rest.

“We have different rotations, different players, and always when needed, Juan is ready. We know what he is capable of but tonight it was other players who received the opportunity (minutes) and it is like that, so that everyone has an opportunity to play ”, Curry answered an express question from Yahoo! sports about whether having the Mexican on the court would have made any difference on a night when defense was needed.

They could seem like lukewarm words from Curry for Toscanobut last Tuesday, in the game against the minnesota timberwolvesin the final minutes, Taurean Prince had an altercation with the Mexican, who demanded a push at the wrong time and Curry was the first to come to defend Juan.

The Warriors are shaping up to qualify for the playoffs as one of the three best in the Western Conference and in those games where everything counts and everyone’s contribution is needed, and even the birth of new heroes, the table could be set for Kerr to endorse the trust with facts and the good concepts in which he has the Mexican.

“Juan is like the Swiss army knife, you can have him in charge of driving the ball, he can still deal with rival centers, or their forwards. Actually, he is a very versatile player, with great sense of the game, great energy and I love that he’s on our team,” Kerr told us about what Toscano brings to the Warriors.

