Juan Vargas or Gonzalo Martinez, accused in the case of three Oaxacans murdered in Phoenix, promises not to flee if released | Univision Phoenix KTVW

PHOENIX, Arizona. – Juan Manuel Vargas, as the defendant in the case of the three murdered Oaxacan immigrants is identified in court documents, asked to be released during his first hearing before a judge.
“I, hey, I don’t have to run away. I would come the day you tell me, I will show up that day. I just have to work to give money to my mother who is sick, please, if she can, ”Vargas is heard saying in the audience.
The judge said that Vargas is a threat to the citizenry and there is an imminent danger that he could escape, for which he set a bail of 3 million dollars.
Vargas, also known as “El Chino”, was charged with six charges for the deaths of Abimael Jiménez, 16, Isauro Martínez, 20, and Herminio Jiménez, 27, originally from Oaxaca. The Mexican immigrants were found on February 20 in a vacant lot in Phoenix.
Clues to find Juan Vargas, alleged murderer of Oaxacans
In addition, the girlfriend of one of the murdered said that his partner, before traveling to Phoenix, gave him some numbers and addresses in case something happened to him.
The last time she spoke to him was the afternoon of Saturday, February 19.
In tracking the victim’s phone, officers were able to access his location.
Records indicated that the device was in the area of the crime at midnight on February 20.
“He (Juan Vargas) did not give them his real name”
A resident of Oaxaca, who claims to know the accused, told Univision Arizona that his real name is Gonzalo Martínez, originally from Llano Crucero de Tepuxtepec Mike, Oaxaca.
“A journalist thing, his name is not Juan Carlos, his original name is Gonzalo Martínez, he gave false information,” the person who asked not to be identified is heard saying in an audio. They also sent a text message indicating that they recognize him as a native of Llano Crucero de Tepuxtepec Mike, Oaxaca.
Vargas’ next hearing is scheduled for March 9.
Bail set at $3 million for accused of murdering three Oaxacan immigrants in Phoenix