Juaneda Inca, a Comprehensive specialty center, with General Medicine, physiotherapy, radiology

Juaneda Inca is a private medical center, in the capital of Es Raiguer, which offers specialized care and general medicine, as well as clinical analyses, radiology and physiotherapy to the entire central and northern region of Mallorca. The dr Tomeu Munarone of Juaneda Inca’s doctors, analyzes the importance of the medical center:

“The number of specialties we offer stands out, but also the quality of the specialists who consult at Juaneda Inca.” Examples of this could be the Dr Joan Benejamurologist, professor and academic (inquero, in addition), the Dr. Santiago Tofeendocrinologist, or Drs. Joan Torres and Eric Canalscardiologists.

And all of this, without forgetting the important commitment that the center makes in the offer to its General Medicine patients, with the presence of doctors with great experience, such as Dr. Munar himself or the doctors Antoni Mas and Vicente Badíatogether with the nursing professionals who attend daily.

“Our patients value – says Dr. Munar – the variety of specialties that we have in the center and the closeness that this entails”. “Within the specialties – he adds – the Pediatrics service is very relevant, completely renovated and offers continuous care, from Monday to Friday”.

It also highlights “a Physiotherapy service, with great experience and recognition throughout the region, with a wide portfolio of services and treatments, some of which are unique in the area, as is the case with shock waves”, summarizes Dr. Munar regarding this offer with a great impact on the population of Es Raiguer.

The Radiology in Juaneda Inca “is equipped with qualified personnel and not only conventional equipment, but also with ultrasound and mammography tests (new and state-of-the-art device), attending to patients every working day of the week”, which avoids traveling to Palma for these diagnostic tests.

There has also been a commitment to medical specialties such as Gynecology, Otorhinolaryngology, General Surgery, Traumatology and Dermatology, as well as ophthalmology care, Cardiology, Rheumatology, Pulmonology, Allergology and Digestive. inside the center, Juaneda Dental provides a modernized dental service.

“All kinds of patients come,” explains Dr. Munar. “In General Medicine we serve a large group, both from the local area and from the rest of the Island. Likewise, we also serve an important group of foreign patients, both residents and tourists, given the good location of the center”, points out.

A varied and complete portfolio of services

The medical staff of the Juaneda Inca center offers among its specialties the Allergologywho serve the Dr. Alberto Daniel Escobar and Dr. María Fernanda Éguez. For the digestive system visit the Dr. Eduardo Iyo Miyashino and for Cardiology Drs. Joan Torres Marques and Eric Canales Cardenas.

The Dr. Javier Chuquiure is the head of the Vascular Surgery consultation and the Drs. Antonia Crespi and Carlos Ruiz Lozano, of General Surgery. Dr. Francisca Mestre Bauza offers her services as a dermatologist, with Dr. Neus Coll Puigserver. The endocrinologist Dr. Santiago Tofe Povedano is another member of Juaneda Inca.

Gynecology is attended in this private medical center by the Drs. Magdalena Gelabert Negre, Anna Torrent Colomer and Raquel Garrido Casserasas well as the by Dr. Enrique Garcia Marques and for him Dr. Julio Roberto Velasquez Diazwhich gives an idea of ​​the breadth of this service from this specialty center.

General Medicine is attended by Drs. Tomeu Munar Pons, well known in the area and for his activity for years as a sports doctor and belonging to RCD Mallorca and other sports clubs on the island, accompanied by Drs. Antoni Mas Seguí and Vicente Badía Serrano, doctors with great experience.

The Juaneda Inca center has a pulmonologist, the Dr. Beatriz Gil Marin; with two neurologists, the Dr. Guillermo Amer Ferrer and Dr. Natalia Giraldo Restrepo; with an otolaryngologist, the Dr. Ana Araújo da Costa and his colleague, also a specialist in throat, nose and ear, the Dr. Fabian Garcia Velasco.

For the little ones, Pas a Pas (child development) Psychology, Speech Therapy and early attention. Paediatrics, for which those responsible are the Dr Adolfo Ortega (it is open on weekdays from 09:00 to 20:00), it has pediatricians Drs. Mustafá Al-Helwani, Eddy Morales, Pedro Albertí, Mariano Bujosa, Queen Isabel Lladó and Patricia Riesco.

Other services in this field are those of the Dr. Immaculate Moreo Miran expert in adolescent health, and the psychologist Sonia Villa. The medical staff of Juaneda Inca also has the services of a specialist in Rheumatology, the Dr. Claudia Murillo Romero and the rheumatologist Dr. José Quiñones Torres.

The specialty of Traumatology is attended in Juaneda Inca by the doctors Carlos Hidalgo Martin and Pierluigi Di Felice Ardente. Urology comes from the hand of Dr. Joan Benejam Gual and Dr. Jaime Pons Viverall of which is completed by a team of high-end specialists in this private medical center in Mallorca.

Physiotherapy is offered from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 20:00. The extraction service, also from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 10:00. Radiology tests (conventional x-rays, mammography and orthopantomography) are done from Monday to Friday, by appointment, and ultrasounds on Wednesday afternoons, also by appointment.