Juanes and his frustrated return to Venezuela: “I don’t want to be distressed”

Colombian performer Juanes reached the age of 50 mounted on stage and wearing the mane of his days as a metal guitarist. But music is just one of the facets of the most awarded soloist in the history of the Latin Grammys.

Activist and philanthropist, Juanes is promoting a biography titled 1,577,836,800 secondswritten by his compatriot Diego Londoño.

After the launch of the book, the composer of hits such as “Look well”, “A Dios le pido” and “La camisa negra” recounts to AFP the hard moment he experienced during a concert organized by opponents of the Venezuelan government in 2019, explains the cancellation of his expected return to Venezuela and responds to his critics on Twitter that they do not intimidate him.

He also anticipates that he will return to “social songs” with a new composition about the ravages of forced disappearance in Colombia.

— Why did you cancel your November concert in Caracas?

— Venezuela has been one of the most important places since the beginning of my career. I think it was the first country I went to (to sing). I have a lot of affection for the public. It had been very complicated (to plan the concert). We had tried to go with the teacher (José Antonio) Abreu before he died (in 2018) and the day after we literally left Venezuela they told us “don’t come back here.” Some time ago (businessmen) were telling us: come, many artists are coming. In fact, colleagues were there and they did very well. So I thought ‘well maybe it’s time to go’. But the first thing that happened was what you saw.

– Are you referring to the statements of the Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello rejecting his return to the country?

— Yes (…) I don’t want to be at a concert worried, thinking that something is going to happen to people or to me. In those circumstances it’s not worth it. For me that is something sacred: singing and enjoying a concert. I think the situation is not yet for that. Something very particular happened to me at this concert that was held on the border with Venezuela a short time ago (in 2019). If you look for the YouTube video you see me and I am very upset. When I was singing I even had to stop the song because I found several people in front -I don’t know if they were escorts or not- hitting fists with people and politicians passed by and that made me feel very bad. I had the best intention of being there but I didn’t know that it was going to end the way it did. It was an unpleasant moment for me. I wouldn’t want to experience something like this again in any way (…) that’s why I say: no. At another time we will return.

— Does that experience of Venezuela Aid Live scare you away from activism?

– No no no. Zero. It depends on what is activism for you. The foundation (Mi Sangre) continues and that is my way of working in the social part. We do it every day without having to do any event. Sometimes on Twitter I put any thoughts, reflections on these topics and people respond with blood! But that’s Twitter, I obviously know that’s going to happen, I’m not going to let myself be intimidated or I’m going to stop saying what I feel or think. What happens is that activism is like a very thin line in which you can very easily be cataloged on one side or the other and that sometimes frustrates me a bit (…) On my new album coming this year or the other I have two social songs. He had not returned to compose social songs.

— What are they about?

— There is a duet I did with (the Colombian rapper) Mabiland that is brutal. It’s called “Missing Song.” It is a poetic way of saying what I feel and that is my way. Not on Twitter yelling anything because someone asks me to.

— What do you think of the arrival of the first leftist president to power in Colombia?

— The only thing I want is for it to be the best for Colombia. I find it strange that someone wishes the country ill. I wish the best and that the structural change that has been requested for a long time is managed.

