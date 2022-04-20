Juanes proposes Juan Pablo Ángel as the new coach of the Colombian National Team | football curiosities

After the confirmation of the expected departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the national team, much has been said about the style of coach that the Colombian National Team needs, the time to announce it, and whether it will be a Colombian or a foreigner.

The former player of the Tricolor, Fabián Vargas gave a list of national strategists in which the names of Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Mario Alberto Yepes and Amaranto Perea appeared. Juanes, the singer from Antioquia also joined in launching his candidate using his social networks.

Following the profiles of experienced soccer players, Juan Esteban Aristizábal, better known as ‘Juanes’, sent a tweet on his personal account where he said, ‘Another candidate for coach of the Colombian National Team could be Juan Pablo Ángel’. Without a doubt, a great soccer player who gave joy to the national team and put the name of Colombia high for his career at River Plate, Aston Villa and in different teams in the United States, the country where he currently resides.

Juanes’ comment earned many negative comments, since Juan Pablo Ángel does not have a background in technical direction. Currently, he is a technical advisor for Los Angeles FC, and these are the Antioquian’s first steps as a strategist.