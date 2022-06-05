Juanes responded to criticism for his political positions – People – Culture

The political positions of the Antioquian singer Juan Esteban Aristizábal, Juanes, have been the subject of attacks during electoral timesso much so that he himself has come out to defend himself on social networks.

As the Colombian currently resides in the United States, they have pointed out that he is unaware of the reality of the country. Even in the past, the artist’s followers have reproached him for taking action on the political crisis in Venezuela but not referring to the national strike that took place in the country during 2021.

In addition, also They demand that he not comment on insecurity or the harsh response by the Government and the Public Force during the protests.

The most recent criticism of the singer was unleashed after he wrote on his Twitter account: “What’s the point of killing us for regionalisms if what we achieve is taking space away from coexistence by creating small groups killing each other to get nowhere. But of course, otherwise they don’t turn us into a herd.”

Among the responses to the reproaches, the paisa has said: “Opinion from ignorance and ignorance is easy. The post truth changing narratives. Genius”.

“It is very good to speak from ignorance, you were not even born and I walked the streets of Medellín in the 80s. Genius”.

“My family and my fans love me and that’s enough for me,” he added among the responses.

He also responded to a user who reproached him for “running away and leaving your land behind with its problems.” Given this, Juanes replied: “Billy, I have never left. Fleeing is not the right word, I left looking for a DREAM, but my heart is still Colombian wherever I am.”. I would like you to take a look at @fmisangre, 15 years working for Colombia.”

