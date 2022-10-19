Juanita Gómez consulted to what is due the ‘shot’ of the dollar in Colombia; These are the three reasons, according to an expert

The price of the dollar in Colombia continues to alarm experts. This October 18, the currency closed the day at 4,762 pesos and 10 cents, a figure never reached, and, it seems, there is a possibility that it will continue to increase. For what is this?

Journalist Juanita Gómez explained that the increase in the price of the dollar in Colombia has to do with three factors, but she also spoke with an expert on the subject, Julián Cárdenas, an economist with an emphasis in administration and finance from the Universidad de los Andes, who delved into the subject.

“The last time I had the cheapest dollar, that I remember, that I am aware of, was around 2,500 pesos, beginning in the 2000s. Today it costs almost 5,000 pesos. And that is the story in recent days, that prices are increasing, that they are reaching historic levels. Today, for example, the price was 4,794 pesos. And here the issue is that several ingredients are coming together: the international crisis, inflation and the economic slowdown”Juanita Gómez explained in the TikTok account of WEEK.

Julián Cárdenas spoke about his approach, emphasizing the global slowdown, but also the central bank measures to contain inflation, some of which had not been taken for decades.

“It has to do with the aggressive response of central banks to contain inflation that has not been seen for more than 40 years. In the case of the United States, we went from an interest rate practically zero to 3.25%. But those interest rate hikes also cause a global slowdown; last year the global economy grew by 6%, for this year 3% is expected”, explained the economist Julián Cárdenas about the increase in the price of the dollar.

Juanita Gómez asked the expert: “Looking at the behavior of the markets, Colombia is one of the few countries where the dollar is rising today, is that right? and because?”

“In the case of Colombia, there are very local factors of uncertainty in the policies of the new government that have caused investors to seek refuge in the dollar; this, despite the fact that so far this year the price of oil has been high, from 10 to 14%, depending on the company, which is good news for the country. But given the international and local situation, we continue to manage new highs so far”support.

What do other experts say?

Just a few days ago, Felipe Campos, an economist from the Universidad de los Andes and a master’s degree with honors in Finance from City University of London, had talked with Juanita Gómez about the same topic.

According to him, the increase in the price of the dollar in Colombia is due to “the fact that it is in the middle of two forces. It’s not doing as badly as developed countries in a year of possible global recession, but it’s not doing as well as countries that are a lot like us, and that’s where politics comes in. Because there is a political uncertainty that has made Colombia and Chile end up not so well, but not so badly, in terms of devaluation”.

Campos also added: “Clearly, there is a possibility that the dollar will reach 4,800, it is very difficult to estimate what the maximum will be. But I would be on my toes when and if that happens, because what previous recessions have taught us is that the dollar can go back to 4,400 quickly in the next six months or in the first six months of 2023.” .