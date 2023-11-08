Juanita Jordan reacts to Larsa Pippen’s relationship with Marcus

How did it happen Juanita Jordan feel about real housewives of miami star larsa pippen dating her son marcus jordan,

NBA legend’s ex-wife Michael Jordan She made her feelings known while reacting to a post shared by Larsa and Marcus.

Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, shared a joint post on Instagram of a photo of them posing together at BravoCon in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Amid reports that Michael, 60, doesn’t approve of the relationship, Juanita, 64, decided to show love to both Larsa and Marcus as she shared a comment on his post.

“Son, you look so beautiful and Larsa, you look so beautiful together,” Juanita wrote.

However, the pair’s dating is still a bit controversial as Marcus’s father Michael starred in scottie pippen On the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, Larsa made news earlier this year due to her 20-year-old marriage with Scotty. Reunion during season five RHOMLarsa made some very shocking claims Andy Cohen. These claims resurfaced at BravoCon as people are still finding it hard to believe.

During the reunion, Larsa said that she and Scotty had sex four times a night while they were married and she never got any time off. Of course, Andy and the rest of the cast were surprised because, let’s be honest, four times a night for 20 years is a lot.

Other celebrities have also reacted RHOM The star’s claims about her sex life with her ex-husband. Namely, the Grammy-winning rapper cardi b He is not buying the story and believes it is embellished. Recently, Cardi B was on an Instagram Live and said that there is “no way” that the numbers are accurate.

Of course, it became a topic during RHOM Panel at BravoCon on November 4. The moderator asked Larsa what she thought about Cardi B’s comments, and she said, “You know… how can someone comment on how many times I’ve had sex, you guys? Like, She wasn’t in the bed with us, so I don’t know. I just thought it was funny.'” She concluded by saying that she thought it was funny.

of larsa RHOM Cast members also considered the claim four times a night. Most people didn’t seem completely convinced. Lisa, who was also on the panel, thinks she “probably” believes the claims. Kiki, the cast’s sex expert, feels differently. He said, “I think it is possible. However, for 20 years? this is too much.”

However, Larsa continued to express that she was honest about how often she and Scotty had sex. According to People, Larsa married the former Chicago Bulls player in 1997. He was 32 years old and she was 23 years old. The pair divorced in 2021, and they co-parent their children.

