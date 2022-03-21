Juanpa Zurita’s sister married in a luxurious and exclusive ceremony

Although the guests and family of Paola, the only sister of Juan Pa Zurita They were very hermetic by not sharing photos or videos about their marriage bond with Alejandro Serralde.

Thanks to the suppliers of tables, flower arrangements and photography, his fans were able to glimpse how the exclusive and luxurious wedding in a spectacular hacienda in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico.

In November 2020, the couple announced their engagement, a situation that the influencer took personally: “I’m in a panic. I don’t know how to handle it, but I’m very happy for them,” commented the boyfriend of Macarena Achaga at the time they gave the ring to his sister.

The hacienda was adorned with mostly white flowers as well as cacti while the pretty bride wore a lace dress that matched the groom’s white tuxedo.

Among the spectacular moments of the night and which could be glimpsed in the Instagram stories of the suppliers, we were able to see the photo session prior to the link where The couple posed next to a convertible classic car, during the ceremony the couple opened the dance floor and took the opportunity to dance with their loved ones, in the case of Paola, her brother JuanPa Zurita and her father.

Later, the bride went up to the second floor of the hacienda to throw the bouquet of flowers to the single guests and who will be the next to get married.. At night, the hacienda was lit up with fireworks. Being without a doubt a beautiful night for the newlyweds.

Look here at the beautiful and exclusive wedding of Paola Zurita