Judaization of East Jerusalem threatens Christian properties

Jerusalem, Jul 4 (EFE) .- “This is a problem for all of Christianity. How are we going to maintain the Palestinian, Christian and Muslim heritage in the Old City of Jerusalem?” Abu Walid Dajani, director general of the Imperial Hotel, owned by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate and of which his family has been a protected landlord since 1949.

Dajani, a 78-year-old Christian Palestinian, protests the shady operation in which in 2004 the former Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Ireneos I, resold the hotel’s rental contract to a firm based in the Virgin Islands, linked to the organization Zionist settler Ateret Cohanim, who does not hide his interest in “reviving Jewish life in the heart of Jerusalem” by acquiring properties, as explained to EFE by its director, the Australian Daniel Luria.

The manager of the Imperial remembers as one of the worst days of his life on March 18, 2005, when the Israeli newspaper Maariv revealed on its front page the sale, for 1.25 million dollars, of the hotel’s 98-year lease , with the possibility of extending them for that period of time two more times, a total of 294 years.

In similar circumstances, Ateret Cohanim also took control of two other Greek Patriarchate properties in occupied East Jerusalem: the nearby Petra Hostel ($500,000) – where Jewish families already occupied the 18 rooms on the ground floor in March -, and a third property in the Christian neighborhood called Muzamiya House ($55,000).

SUPPORT OF CHRISTIANITY

“I pray every day for everything to be resolved, but we need the support of the whole world, of all the churches, to pressure the Israeli government to keep these properties in the hands of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate,” Dajani lamented in an interview with EFE in this 44-room boutique hotel, built to accommodate officials of Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm on his visit to the Holy Land in 1898.

“Biden, meet with Christian leaders even if it’s only for ten minutes,” he asked the US president, who will visit Jerusalem on July 13-14.

Walid Dajani and his brother took over the hotel in 1963, based on the family’s three-generation protected tenant status since their father leased the building in 1949. Under the same formula, Walid wanted to hand over the business to his sons. and extend the contract for three more generations.

Eleven other families live from the work generated by this historic hotel, in a privileged location in the Christian quarter of the Old City, with views of the Yafa Gate and David’s Citadel.

“I am going to fight to my last breath against the eviction of my family,” says Walid, showing the 800-page complaint calling for his expulsion, endorsed in early June by the Israeli Supreme Court, ending a long legal dispute with Ateret Kohanim which started in 2008.

In vain, the current Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilus III -who replaced Ireneos I in 2005, dismissed for these controversial operations- tried to challenge the sale of the leases due to corruption and lack of transparency, but the Israeli justice rejected several Instances such allegations from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of the Holy Land, the second entity with the most properties in Israel, only behind the Israeli Land Authority.

OCCUPIED TERRITORY

However, since East Jerusalem has been occupied territory since 1967 according to international law, Israel cannot impose its norms or judicial decisions; but the Jewish state unilaterally annexed the eastern half in 1980 and has applied its laws there ever since.

“If this building ends up in the hands of Jewish extremists, the way is paved for this to be repeated in more places in the Holy Land. It will cause serious problems, probably ethnic violence,” pessimistically pessimistically Walid, whose photos with Theophilus III and others Christian leaders cover the walls of the charming hotel.

From Ateret Cohanim the vision is different. Luria insists on the “legitimate right” of anyone to buy property throughout Jerusalem, “Israel’s reunified capital.”

“When a Christian or a Muslim buys a Jew, nobody talks about the Jew being expelled. It’s the real estate market,” argues Luria, who accuses the international press of “anti-Semitism” when reporting on these cases.

He proudly admits that his organization has settled more than a thousand Jewish families in the Christian and Muslim quarters of the Old City, noting that there are more than 4,000 Arabs living in Jewish quarters in Jerusalem.

For Luria, the right of his organization to buy the Imperial Hotel or the Petra Hostel is strengthened by their “undeniable Jewish roots.” The last one, “now converted into a seedy hostel for run-down backpackers, was a beautiful kosher hotel”, managed by two Jewish families, first the Amzalegs and later the Amdurskys, between the 1880s and the late 1920s, when the buildings passed into the hands of the Greek Orthodox Church.

“No one then accused the Christians of expelling the Jews, who are the indigenous people of this land,” says Luria, although he acknowledges that the Amdurskys left Jerusalem due to economic problems, the Arab revolts of 1929 and the ravages of the earthquake in 1927, whose traces are still visible on the facade of Petra.

