Jude Hill, Oscar-winning child in “Belfast”

There are countless films of the season that combine a child or a pre-adolescent with a mature actor or an actress of maximum success and it really seems that the ideal partner for the stars is, with an eye also to the proceeds for the family audience, a underage colleague.

A special place, however, belongs to Jude Hillwho was born on the first day of August 2010 and is the protagonist, with the name of Buddy, of Belfast directed in black and white from Kenneth Branaghmaximum success and audience award at the last Toronto Film Festival, then passed with great acclaim in other events such as the Rome Film Festival and is now among the nominees for the next Oscars (March 27, 2022).

A special cast

Branagh chose Jude, born in Northern Ireland, after auditioning over 300 children. He says: «The protagonist had to play me as a child in my hometown and live my past, greener and richer than the first, formative and fundamental emotions. I found what I was looking for in Jude’s lively and curious eyes and when I made him meet his film father and mother, actor Jamie Dornan, the father, and Caitriona Balfe, the mother, the harmony was immediate. I was moved, for a long time I had been looking for a child capable of returning emotions, which, for example, Christian Bale as a boy had brought to all the spectators in The empire of the sun directed by Steven Spielberg in 1987. It was truly wonderful to offer this special child the chance to play with Judi Dench, a lovely and witty grandmother alongside her husband, a witty grandfather, whom I entrusted to Ciaran Hinds whom I have always admired and well before she became super popular for her role in Game of thrones. I returned with all my cast the child and the boy that I was and that, at times, stressed by work, by commitments as a director or actor, I forget that I still am. Not only in my heart, but also and first of all in my bond with my Ireland ».

Jude Hill, prodigy boy

Winner of numerous awards for best new actor, Jude Hill confirms himself as very lively and gifted with a very special sympathy in the meeting and when we remind him that at the Toronto Film Festival he appeared moved, with shining eyes when the audience had welcomed him with an interminable applause capable of overcoming the tensions of the pandemic, he says: “I felt completely like my Buddy in the film in that exciting moment and I wanted to embrace Branagh for all he was able to give me as a human being”.

Blond bangs and shorts, Jude has a sense of responsibility and seriousness as an adult, not as a kid. He tells us: «I have a brother and a sister who were born after me, they are the“ eldest ”son and it was my mother who enrolled me in school for diction and acting courses, which are mostly optional. My sister Georgia and my brother Jonah also act mainly for television and at home in our free time we always see films or television series together ».

Are you proud of Kenneth’s movie?

«Of course and the friendship between me and my director will last, I hope, my whole life. Nobody imagined that one day I would have to play Kenneth’s childhood and very early youth, that he chose me when I was not yet nine years old. My role as Buddy, as they call me at home in the film, immediately won me over and when I was sure I made it mine, I spent a whole day on Google with my mother studying Kenneth’s life and past ».

What are the films you watch with the most interest?

“I am a fanatic of all Marvel movies and have already seen three times, and I was moved, the last one Spider-Man: No Way Home. I loved it and will see it again for the fourth time ».

Do you like animated films?

“Yes, but not all of them, and then later Belfast I need to see movies more from adult viewers. My perspectives have changed and although I always live in Armagh in the North of Ireland, I have traveled a lot to accompany the film in different countries. Of course, I enjoyed it more than doing interviews via Zoom! ».

What do you remember especially about the work?

«The relationship that was established between me and my cinematic grandparents: Judi Dench always had anecdotes to tell me and Ciaran Hinds never tired of revealing some secrets of Game of Thrones takes. We in the cast talk often, speculate about future awards our film will still win and we all cheer for Branagh because he really put his whole heart into this film about family, about childhood. Every moment of the making has been an immense gift to me and has also given me the certainty that I will want to act for the rest of my life ».

What is the most important piece of advice Kenneth gave you while filming?

“He always told me that I had to live on set exactly as I do in life, play football, play basketball, joke with friends, obey what the parents in the film told me. I mean, I didn’t have to play Buddy, but to become Buddy and put him in my place. Everything worked, there was no pressure on the set, we were a big family. There are many scenes with my grandparents and I liked them all and I also made friends with the author of the music, Van Morrison, who is also Irish ».

In November, you came to present the film in Los Angeles. Did you enjoy going to see the stars of the stars on Hollywood Boulevard?

«Yes, very much and I also regard the video I shot for my friends to see. My grandmother Judi Dench wasn’t in Los Angeles, but with Kenneth, Caitriona and the others, after the meetings, we wandered around Hollywood and it was wonderful. The screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is and will forever be one of the best moments of my career. I couldn’t believe I was in Hollywood and all the members of the Critic Choice Association paid me wonderful compliments. “

You also went to see the stars on Harry Potter and de Hollywood Boulevard The Lord of the Rings?

“Actually I didn’t look for them, but Jamie Dorman gave me some great rides and we even went right under the Hollywood sign and I keep the pictures he took of me on my cell phone.”

What is the question you’ve been asked most often?

“Many have asked me if I had thought of my family, the real one, while interpreting the film. I replied that Kenneth’s story is set in the late sixties and that today we are twenty years after the 2000s and many things have changed. Kenneth explained to me what the working class of the film was and how it struggled at the end of the sixties and how the desire to emigrate to Australia or Canada or even just to England was due solely to the need to earn more money to grow the family with what was needed. There are gangs in the film too, not just religious feelings and issues from Belfast’s different social groups. But Kenneth has always been very good at helping us understand every aspect of the film he wanted to tell. “

What did you learn about the 1960s from this film?

“I thought they were really different times from today. All my friends, like me, today use computers, do research, take pictures with their mobile phones. There wasn’t all of this in the late 1960s, but so many things about Belfast of that time are the same in the city today and I’m really proud that much of the film is seen right through my Buddy’s eyes. Kenneth is right when he says that our film will help many to understand the tensions between Protestants and Catholics, pro-British and secessionists. We also talked about this in the breaks of filming and for me it was like going to school, I had the opportunity to study, learn and fully understand many things and I am grateful to all the cast, who helped me to grow with my Buddy ».

Belfast is a very different film from the Marvel films you are a fan of…

“It’s true, but the beauty of cinema, in my opinion and I always tell my mother when she chooses the films to see for us three children, is that you can go through the stories of each film from one century to the next, as protagonists humble and who, like the grandparents in my film, never had a real bathroom at home, in luxurious and incredible New York or Hollywood apartments. I always say that for me the story of Belfast it is also a fairy tale and not only what really happened at the end of the sixties as our beloved director told us before each take ».





