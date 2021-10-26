News

Jude Law and Marion Cotillard alongside Kate Winslet in the Lee Miller biopic

A truly stellar cast awaits the biopic about photojournalist Lee Miller, played by Kate Winslet!

It was – the not-so-distant – July 2020 when we learned that Kate Winslet will play historic photojournalist Elizabeth “Lee” Miller in a new biopic, directed by Oscar nominee Ellen Kuras (Forget Me). Today, the cast that will show the public the portrait of this extraordinary woman, has expanded to involve stars like Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough And Josh O’Connor! The film will be based on The Lives of Lee Miller, a biography written by Antony Penrose, Miller’s son, by her second husband Roland Penrose, himself a historian and promoter of British surrealism. The screenplay, in collaboration with The Lee Miller Archives, is written by Liz Hannah, editor of The Post newspaper, as well as writer and producer of Mindhunter.

Elizabeth “Lee” Miller was a model in the 1920s, experimented with photography as an artistic medium and became one of the first war photojournalists. Known for an intellect equal to her glamor, Miller has been the muse and collaborator of artists such as Pablo Picasso and Man Ray. As a photojournalist, he has documented several attacks and the horrors of concentration camps. “This is not a biopic at all”, Kate Winslet explained to Deadline. “Lee’s life was going to be an HBO-worthy series. Here we wanted to find the most interesting decade of her life, the one that really defined her “. The actress explains that the team behind the film has decided that the most decisive period is the decade 1938-1948: “It was the decade that drew her into the heart of the war. This is the story we want to tell about Lee “. Shooting for the film will begin in the summer of 2022.

