Jude Law gives a preview of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

If already the fans of Harry Potter are looking forward to the prequel Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, Jude Law, who gives life to the famous magician, gave a long-awaited news. This is that this Thursday a new trailer for the film will arrive.

“A new trailer arrives. I’m excited to say that part of the origin story that helped shape the legendary wizard we came to love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this film.”announced the actor in a video.

With the phrase that Law says in the video, we confirm that the dumbledore to which the title of the film refers is albus and no Abeforth (his brother). This will be played by Richard Coyle.

The title of the film already announces that the former director of Hogwarts will be the protagonist in this installment. It is possible that the secrets of the character referred to in the name of the film are about his past.

fans of Harry Potter are already aware of the important relationship that existed between Grindelwald and dumbledore. This was when both of them were looking for the Deathly Hallows and they were called The Invincible Lords of Death. His goal back then was to gather these powerful contraptions and subdue the muggles.

When can it be seen?

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be released in theaters on April 8, 2022. This is the third installment of the prequel saga of Harry Potter. This film is directed by David Yachtsand Eddie Redmayne. come back like him magizoologist newt scamander in this new adventure in which Mads Mikkelsen debut as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

