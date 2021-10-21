Jude Law, Marion Cotillard and Josh O’Connor in the cast of Lee, starring Kate Winslet

The cast of the film Lee, starring Kate Winslet in the role of photographer Lee Miller, will also have in its cast Jude Law And Marion Cotillard.

The project was presented at the American Film Market where new details of the project that marks Ellen Kuras’ directorial debut were revealed.

Kate Winslet will be Lee Miller: a successful model, even considered a muse by Man Ray, who left the glamorous world in which she had achieved success to become a photographer during World War II. The woman thus followed the struggle carried out by the allies on the front line, also seeing firsthand the atrocities suffered by the Jews in Nazi Germany.

The cast will also include Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor.

Loading... Advertisements

Winslet said presenting the film: “It is by no means a biopic. Making a story about Lee’s life would create material that would help create an HBO series. What we wanted to do instead is find the most interesting decade of her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became thanks to what she lived. This is the period from 1938 to 1943 that led her to face the war and defined her more. That’s the story we want people to know“.

Riseborough will play Audrey Withers, editor of the British version of Vogue and a dear friend of Miller who has decided not to publish the shocking photos taken in Dachau. Cotillard will play Solange D’Ayen, fashion director of Vogue in France which was arrested by the Nazis and imprisoned in 1942; Miller later found her after the war, when she was a shadow of herself. Law will play Roland Penrose, the artist and poet who became Miller’s love of life. O’Connor, finally, will be the son of Miller, Anthony Penrose, who found the photographs and accounts of what Lee Miller lived during the conflict, discovering his mother’s past only after her death. Kate Winslet recalled that the woman photographed women during the conflict, immortalizing the horror suffered by the innocent, and suffering the emotional consequences that led him to the choice never to talk about what had happened to her.

The Ellen Kuras-directed project team will also include composer Alexandre Desplat, costume designer Michael O’Connor, cinematographer Pavel Edelman and make-up artist and hairdresser Ivana Primorac.