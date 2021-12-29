Jude Law today 49 years old: Young Dumbledore, movie trivia

Many, taken by the euphoria of the holidays, may have decided to recover (or see, for the umpteenth time) Love does not go on vacation. The romantic comedy, with an exquisitely Christmas flavor, has become an indispensable must since its first release, thanks also to the cast composed of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz and especially, Jude Law. The latter, who will soon return to play the role of the young Dumbledore in the third chapter of Fantastic Beasts, has several reasons to celebrate. In addition to the imminent return to the narrative universe of Harry Potter, in fact, the British interpreter blows today 49 candles. And, despite the passage of time, it is proof that charm is an innate gift.

Greetings Jude Law: the interpreter turns 49 years old

Let it be Dr. Watson alongside Robert Downey Jr. in Sherlock Holmes or an unusual – undeniably fascinating – Dad in The Young Pope and in its sequel, The New Pope, Jude Law is among the most beloved British performers of all time. The son of two teachers, he was born in London on December 28, 1972, immediately showing his artistic ambitions. Already in 1987 he made his debut on the London stages, starting his artistic career at the National Youth Music Theater. Two years later he arrives on television while, in 1994, he arrives at the cinema thanks to the film Shopping. The film proves to be doubly important for the British interpreter: in addition to making its debut on the big screen, it allows him to meet his first wife, Sadie Frost. From this union three children are born, although the marriage was then wrecked in 2003.

The following year, Jude Law bonds with Sienna Miller, with which the story ends in November 2006. The actress has indeed discovered the betrayal of her boyfriend with the babysitter, although she in turn cheated on him with Daniel Craig. In the face of the ups and downs of his private life, his professional life is proceeding at full speed. In fact, as early as 2000, Jude Law received the first of his two nominations for the Oscar Prize, for Mr Ripley’s talent (alongside Matt Damon), shot almost entirely in Italy. L’Academy set his sights on the performer again when, in 2004, he received his second nomination for Cold Mountain, this time as Best Leading Actor.

The actor is ready to return as Albus Dumbledore

Also appreciated – and above all – in romantic comedies, over the years Jude Law has shown great versatility, taking part in projects of various kinds. Perhaps not everyone knows, moreover, that he was also considered for the role of Will Turner The curse of the first moon (first chapter of Pirates of the Caribbean), role then went to Orlando Bloom.

However, he has made a makeover more recently, wearing the role of the fictional Lenny Belardo / Pope Pius XIII, in the controversial series The Young Pope directed by Paolo Sorrentino. And starting from 2018, it fell to him the onerous – and honorable – task of playing the young Albus Dumbledore in the spin off saga of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. In the coming months, the third chapter of the new series will be released in theaters, which will see him again play the role of the most beloved magician of Hogwarts.



