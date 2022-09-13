Judge again denies Taylor Swift’s request to dismiss plagiarism claim on Shake It Off

A judge on Monday (12 Sept. 22) denied Taylor Swift’s request to dismiss a copyright infringement lawsuit against her.

Nine months after the Shake It Off singer filed a motion asking a judge to reverse one of her key rulings and dismiss a plagiarism lawsuit over the song, the judge was adamant.

Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler are suing Taylor Swift for copyright infringement, claiming that Shake It Off copies the chorus from their 2001 song Playas Gon’ Play. The lyrics include “playas, they gonna play” and ” haters, they gonna hate”.

In December 2021, attorneys for the star asked U.S. District Judge Michael W Fitzgerald to reverse his Dec. 9 ruling that Hall and Butler were entitled to a trial. This Monday, Judge Fitzgerald dismissed the challenge to his summary judgment decision rendered last December, reports Rolling Stone. He also decided that the case would still go to trial on the previously set date of January 2023.

“The request for reconsideration is dismissed. I don’t think it meets the criteria for reconsideration, and even if it did, and I address it again on the merits, I still think there’s a genuine issue of material fact in part because of expert opinion. I apologize for the delay, but I do not intend to have oral arguments,” he said, referring to the time taken to respond to Taylor Swift’s December 2021 petition.