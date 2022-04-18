Judge annuls mask mandate on airplanes to the US

A federal judge in Florida has struck down a nationwide mandatory mask mandate covering airplanes and other forms of public transportation for exceeding the authority of US health officials, even in the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s decision by Tampa U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not improperly justify its decision and did not follow proper regulations.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to strike down the rule entirely because it would be impossible to end the limited group of people who opposed it in the lawsuit.

“Because our system does not allow agencies to act illegally, even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court finds the mask mandate illegal and strikes down,” he wrote.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was due to expire on Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the omicron BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the US.

The mask requirement for travelers was the subject of months of lobbying by airlines, which tried to end it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to end the term.

Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks to be worn in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, yet cases of COVID-19 have dropped dramatically since the omicron variant hit its stride. maximum in mid-January.