Judge bars enforcement of LGBTQ laws in some US states

A judge in Tennessee has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing guidelines mandated by President Joe Biden’s administration that extend safeguards for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces.

District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. ruled Friday in favor of the 20 state attorneys general who in August 2021 filed a lawsuit alleging that the Biden administration’s directives infringe on the right of states to enact laws that, for example, prevent students from participating in sports based on their gender identity or require schools and businesses to provide toilets and showers to accommodate transgender people.

Atchley, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2020, agreed with the state attorneys’ argument and issued a temporary injunction preventing agencies from applying that guidance on LGBTQ discrimination until the matter can be resolved by the courts.

“As demonstrated above, the harm alleged by plaintiff states is already occurring: their sovereign power to enforce their own legal code is hampered by Defendants’ issuance of guidance, and they face substantial pressure to change as a result. your state laws,” Atchley wrote.

The Attorney Generals who sued are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The directives regarding discrimination based on sexual orientation were issued by the Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June following a landmark 2020 Supreme Court civil rights decision that, under a provision Called Title VII, it protects gay, lesbian, and transgender people from discrimination in the workplace.

The June 2021 Department of Education guidance said discrimination based on a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity would be treated as a violation of Title IX, the 1972 federal law that protects sex discrimination in education.

With his guidance, the Biden administration has in part opposed laws and proposals in a growing number of states that aim to ban transgender girls from participating on women’s sports teams. State attorneys general maintain that authority over such policies “properly belongs to Congress, the states, and the people.”