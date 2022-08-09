Judge changes prison to Alejandro José Montero, implicated in the Coral case

Santo Domingo, DR.

The judge of the Sixth Court of Instruction of the National District ordered the release of the Navy sergeant Alexander Jose Montero Cruz, implicated in the Coral caseafter varying the preventive detention that weighed against him.

Magistrate Yanibet Rivas imposed on the accused, who is imprisoned in the Najayo prison, the payment of an economic guarantee of 5 million pesos through an insurance company, periodic presentation and exit impediment.

At the hearing, Mirna Ortiz, litigation coordinator of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), had asked to reject the review of the coercion measure and that, consequently, he be ordered to remain in prison, alleging that Montero Cruz faces sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.

On your side, your Attorney Felix Portes welcomed the court’s decision, while pointing out that the budgets that gave rise to preventive detention have changed.

He argued that the Public Ministry left his client out of the criminal network by not accusing him of criminal association.

In addition to the general Adam Caceres and the shepherdess Rossy Guzmanhis son, police corporal Tanner Flete Guzmán and Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza are accused.

Against Raúl Alejandro Girón house arrest was ordered, for security reasons, to cooperate with the investigation.