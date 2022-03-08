Judge denies release on bail to Caín Velásquez

Caín Velásquez received terrible news to start the week. A judge denied bail to the expeller of the UFCfor which he will remain in jail while awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder.

Velásquez has been under arrest since last Monday, February 28, on accusations that he fired a weapon while in a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, a man accused of sexually abusing a close relative of the former MMA superstar.

On Monday, Velasquez’s attorney delivered letters of support for his client, while stating that Velasquez was not a flight riskand asked that bail be set so Velasquez can spend time with his family while he awaits trial.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: Rousey defends Cain: “I would have done the same”

The risks are too great

However, Judge Shelyna Brown, considered that the risks of offering bail to the Mexican-American were very greata situation for which he denied the request of Cain’s lawyer, and for which he will remain in prison.

“It is clear to this court that there is clear and convincing evidence that there is a substantial likelihood that the release will result in serious injury. bodily harm, not only to the named complaining witnesses in this case, but also to Santa Clara residents in general,” Judge Brown said.

In addition, he added that “cramming a vehicle in the middle of the day where citizens are driving, going about their business and shooting from a car at other people, which is unwise from any point of view. Anyone could have been hurt. Anyone could have died and when this court looks at article 1, section 12, it is this level of risk that it must take into account. With that being said, this court is ruling that the risk is too great and bail will not be set at this time.”