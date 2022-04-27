Judge Diego Moscoso, who granted the ‘habeas corpus’ that got former Vice President Jorge Glas out of jail, is suspended for 90 days | Policy | News

Another judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit based in Manglaralto is suspended. One day after the plenary session of the Judicial Council (CJ) suspended the Manglaralto judge, Érika Moriel, for granting habeas corpus to a Dutchman, that instance decided to apply a suspension to Judge Diego Moscoso Cedeño.

Moscoso Cedeno conceded a habeas corpus to the former Vice President of the Republic Jorge Glas Espinel and thus the former president left the Latacunga prison on Sunday, April 11, 2022, although his condition of guilty in the sentences he is serving remains.

Through its Twitter account, the plenary session of the Judiciary Council announced that it issued a preventive measure of suspension for 90 days to Diego Moscoso, multi-competent judge of Manglaralto, after learning of the previous jurisdictional declaration -for manifest negligence- determined by the Provincial Court of Saint Helena.

Moscoso arrived at that Judicial Unit as a first level judge a little over four years ago. He has been listed since January 2018 in the distribution of personnel of the Judicial Function.

The measure imposed on Moscoso is similar to the one issued against Moriel, who granted a habeas corpus a Dutchman who has a red alert from Interpol and is wanted for drug trafficking.

The Council had initiated investigations into the actions of the multi-competent judges of Manglaralto Érika Moriel and Diego Moscoso. The investigations were arranged by the president of the CJ, Fausto Murillo, and were in charge of the Directorate of Transparency.

Also on Monday, the CJ ended with the temporary appointment of Judge Pedro Moreira, who gave habeas corpus to aliases Junior, one of the leaders of Los Choneros.

The judge accepted the allegations of the prisoner, whose defense argued that he had health complications and therefore requested the transfer to his home in the canton of El Triunfo, one hour from Guayaquil. (I)