Judge extends the term in the trial against former comptroller Carlos Pólit in Miami | Policy | News

Due to the complexity of the case and the desire of the parties to find possible solutions, The US judge accepted the request to extend the terms in the trial against former comptroller Carlos Pólit Faggioni, accused of money laundering.

Last Tuesday, Judge Chris McAliley accepted a request from the Prosecutor’s Office presented with the agreement of Pólit’s defense the same day and which provides that the time between April 6 and May 4 is not taken into account for the judgment of Politarrested in Miami at the end of last March.

Among the reasons put forward by the Prosecutor’s Office were “the unusual complexity of the facts of the casethe need for time for the temporary counsel of the defense to review documents with the accused and be able to exercise permanent action, the need for time for effective preparation, taking into account the performance of due analysis and the desire of the parties to find possible solutions to the case”.

In recounting the events, the prosecutors pointed out that in the last appearances the former comptroller has been represented by a temporary defense attorney and that according to the provisions of the US Speedy Trial Law, the trial must begin within 70 days of the indictment. That is why, in agreement with the defense, they asked the magistrate to extend the deadlines.

The accusation against Pólit was made public on March 24, that is to say that he should be judged at the end of May; however, the deadline will now be extended for an additional four weeks.

Polit’s lawyers in Miami are Fernando LaTour Tamayo and James Aaron Odell, from the Coffey Burlington firm.

Pólit was sentenced in Ecuador to six years in prison for bribery in the Odebrecht case, and is called to trial for illicit association, in another process related to the Brazilian construction company. He was appointed Comptroller General of the State in 2007 and remained in that position during all the mandates of then President Rafael Correa. (I)