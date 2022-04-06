Judge finds cause against Jensen Medina for possessing and using a cell phone in prison

Judge Milagros Muñiz, of the Bayamón Court, found today, Wednesday, cause against Jensen Medina Cardona for violation of the Penal Code by possessing and using a cell phone in jail.

Bail of $10,000 was set against the convict for the murder of Arellys Mercado Ríos, stipulated by article 277 of the Penal Code.

The preliminary hearing against Medina Cardona, who remains imprisoned in the Bayamón penal institution, is scheduled for April 19 in the aforementioned judicial center.

If found guilty by this article, the defendant is exposed to an additional sentence of three years in prison.

“Any person confined in a penal or juvenile institution who, without being authorized, possesses cell phones or other means of portable communication, or any other object that could affect the order or security of a penal institution or of any penal establishment under the system correctional facility, inside or outside of it, will be sanctioned with imprisonment for a fixed term of three (3) years”, establishes the law.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation informed this medium last Saturday that an officer noticed that the inmate had an object near his ear, so he proceeded to search his cell. Then, according to the officer’s report, Medina Cardona threw the cell phone out the window of his cell.

Custodial officers later searched the building grounds and found the cell phone just behind the window area. The phone was on and in use, confirmed Correction.

Medina Cardona is currently serving a sentence of 129 years in prison after Judge Gema González found him guilty of the murder of Mercado Ríos, on the night of August 18, 2019, on Villa Marina Boulevard, in Fajardo.