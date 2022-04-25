Judge finds former President Trump in contempt for not cooperating with investigation into his company | Univision News Politics

This was considered by New York judge Arthur Engoron, who assured that the former president’s lawyers did not demonstrate how a search for materials held by Trump was carried out.
Engoron said that Trump will be fined $10,000 per day until you comply with the order.
Earlier this month, the New York Attorney’s office Leticia James charged Trump with defy court order by claiming that he does not have any documents sought by the subpoena and even raising objections to the records demand after being ordered to comply with it.
“Trump’s alleged ‘response’ violates the court’s order; not full compliance, or any degree of compliance, but simply further delay and obfuscation,” James’s office wrote in its contempt motion, the site reports. The Hill.
“Under the circumstances presented here, long after the summons return date had passed, and long after this court denied the motion to vacate, Trump had no further right to contest the summons,” the office added. of DA James.
Trump replies that he does not have the documents requested by the prosecution
Last Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to reject the prosecution’s attempt to hold him in contempt, arguing that the former president complied with James’ subpoena when his legal team told him he does not have any of the documents she requested.
“After conducting a diligent search and review, counsel for the defendant determined that the defendant was not in possession of any documents responsive to the subpoena and that all potentially sensitive documents were in the possession, custody, or control of the Trump Organization. “said Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba.
In February, the judge of the New York Supreme CourtArthur Engoron, denied requests by Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to dismiss subpoenas from James.
Engoron then ordered Trump to “comply in full” with a subpoena to produce documents and additional information to investigators.