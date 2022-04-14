Judge gives ultimatum to present evidence against Naasón Joaquín

A federal judge in California has set a final date for the United States Department of Justice: it will have until July 9 to present all the evidence you have against the leader of the Church of the Light of the World, the Mexican Naasón Joaquín.

In a 211-page court document consulted by MILLENNIUM, it can be read that the defense of the accused alleges that they have damaged “his spiritual reputation and moral” during the trial. And they assure that the Prosecutor’s Office has thousands of communications between the affected person and the spiritual leader, which they have not wanted to reveal.

The Light of the World, one congregation founded in the state of Jalisco with more than 5 million faithful in the world, it was directed by Naasón Joaquín, a plump man with a frown who always wore a light blue suit, also known among his followers as the mirror keeper either The Apostle.

For years he forged relationships through the organization that allowed him to be close to powerful figures in Mexican politics. These ties were evident when, in an unprecedented event, the federal government’s Ministry of Culture allowed him to pay tribute at the Palace of Fine Arts on May 15, 2019. The authorities clarified that the person who requested it was a Mexican senator.

A few weeks later, the first week of June of that year, the evangelical leader was arrested in Los Angeles, California, accused by the Department of Justice of charges related to human trafficking, child pornography and rape of a minor, among others.

Since then He is being held at the Los Angeles Central Men’s Jail. trapped in a judicial process and still without sentence. This is why the Court has already set a date for the Prosecutor’s Office to finish providing the evidence it has after almost three years of a process where a resolution has not been achieved.

abuse and manipulation

Court documents of his case filed in the California District Attorney’s Office, consulted by MILLENNIUMThey have detail how this network of religious operated, who during a lifetime manipulated and abused a young woman. “They were sexual predators and a global institution built for their protection.”

“During most of his young life Sochil Martin has been enslaved, trafficked and sexually abused by leaders of La Luz Del Mundo, a global religious institution that has made the economic and sexual exploitation of children a central part of its operations for decades,” says the Prosecutor’s Office.

The The objective was to prepare this young woman as a sexual servant of her “royal family”. And the details are shocking: the abuse began when Sochil was just nine years old and it was her aunt and her adoptive mother who prepared her to serve as an erotic dancer and sexual servant for Samuel Joaquín Flores, Naasón’s father.

For the next 22 years, she was trafficked along the California-Mexico border, obliging to serve both the father and the son. She was raped dozens of times and suffered numerous beatings that caused physical, emotional, and mental injuries that she still suffers from.

“He was taught by Light of the World leaders that his only worth and chance for salvation lay in serving the sexual whims of the two Apostles, which sometimes included forcing others to have sex with children,” the documents say.

They reveal that before escaping, she witnessed how hundreds of other girls, boys and young people were victims of abuse sexual. In fact, Sochil also denounced that a group of elite members calling themselves the “Council of Bishops” provided the “Apostles” with young children, including their own relatives, for sexual purposes.

Despite these details and the fact that the victim has given her full name before the Court, her parishioners refuse to believe that The Apostle be guilty of these charges. In fact, they have issued statements from the church demanding the immediate release of their leader.

Through their social networks, on March 21 they posted a press release assuring that the California Prosecutor’s Office had fabricated evidence, created false reports and hid exculpatory evidence. “Their purpose has been to unjustly retain the apostle. We continue to pray to God,” they say.

According to Naasón Joaquín’s defense, the communications between the affected and the spiritual leader will provide the key to show that there is exculpatory evidence. They also consider the 90 million dollar bail that the United States government is asking for in order to carry out their process in freedom unfair and unprecedented.

The material that has been presented so far is edited and manipulated, Naason’s lawyers say, to make him look guilty. You can see the pieces cut between the conversations and the material provided during the trial, they denounce.

Meanwhile, the federal judge handling this case, Otis D. Wright II, has set both the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense a definitive date to provide all the evidence and allegations against Naasón García: next July 9.

Now he will have little more than two months to prove that the leader of the Light of the World is guilty.

MPA