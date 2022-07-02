News

Judge issues a protection order by Law 54 against Ricky Martin

Agents attached to Dorado are in the process of filing a protection order against Enrique Martín Morales, better known as the singer Ricky Martinafter a person filed a complaint through Law 54 on Domestic Violence, reported the Press Office of the Hato Rey Command of the Police Bureau.

The Uniformada indicated, through written statements, that Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell, of the San Juan Court, issued the protection order “after an ex parte request”, or through a communication made by one of the parties with the court without the presence nor the knowledge of the opposing party (Martin).

“We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martín,” reads the Police statement.

“As established by the nature of the process, from the moment the Police received a copy of the protection order, through the new Center for Operations and Processing of Protection Orders (COPOP), its processing was coordinated by the assigned agents. to the Dorado barracks. Because it is a Law 54 case, the Puerto Rico Police does not reveal the name of the petitioning party,” the brief states.

The new day requested a reaction from the artist’s representatives and awaits a response.

The veteran artist was sued last Wednesday by one of his former managers, Rebecca Druckerwho maintains that Martin swindled her out of about $3 million for an alleged breach of contract.

