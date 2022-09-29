Judge Laura Taylor Swain does not dismiss the bankruptcy in the Electric Power Authority

One week after Fiona caused damage estimated at over $3 billion, and the hurricane killed 23 people according to official figures, federal district judge Laura Taylor Swain pulled the rug out from under organized bondholders in the Electric Power Authority (Ad Hoc-AEE) and the municipal insurers that support the debt of that public corporation, ruling out, for the time being, the dismissal of the bankruptcy process under Title III of Promesa.

But it also filled the room with water for the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF), the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) and even PREPA retirees and workers when indicated that the tax agency must submit an Adjustment Plan for that public corporation (PDA-AEE) on or before December 1.

Swain reported both determinations during the September general hearing of the Title III Cases, which, after a postponement due to Fiona’s onslaught, was held on Wednesday.

But in turn, the judge, who has presided over the bankruptcy process in Puerto Rico for the past five years, reported that she will give a new opportunity – albeit with demands – to the mediation process which about five months ago entrusted mediator judges Shelley C. Chapman, Brendan L. Shannon and Robert D. Drain. Said process was aborted on September 16 when the Board, PREPA’s bondholders and municipal insurers could not reach an agreement.

In parallel, Swain also said that he will allow limited disputes that prevent an agreement between the parties to be settled, including the type of lien held by PREPA bondholders. This will require specifying whether, at the time of collecting their debt, the bondholders can access other PREPA assets, such as the entity’s gross income or another asset beyond the special accounts that were created to pay the public debt.

Swain began the hearing with the required instructions and confirmed receipt of the monthly reports from the government and the Board.

“ I wish the people of Puerto Rico a speedy return to better circumstances ” Laura Taylor Swain, federal district judge handling Title III cases

Moved to return to lane

Immediately afterward, as if it were the move of a queen seeking to protect the king in chess, Swain explained to the parties the three-way solution that he was pondering and did so just before the Board’s lawyers, the Ad Hoc-AEE, the municipal insurers, the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf), the UCC, the Union of Workers of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry (Utier) and the PREPA Retirement System (SRAEE) put in place any argumentative tactic to tip the scales in their favor.

It is not the first time that Judge Swain has had to tighten the bridle so that the financial restructuring ordered by Congress, through the PROMESA law, continues its course.

He did it almost a year ago, precisely on October 25, 2021, when he called the legislative leaders, Governor Pedro Pierluisi and the Board, to the chapter in an urgent hearing. Then, the parties disagreed publicly, for weeks, and in motions and responses to the court regarding the Adjustment Plan (PDA) of the central government.

On that occasion, however, it was Swain who, after indicating his patience was running out, would have to consider dismissing the central government’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Fiona as a backdrop

“We meet in the midst of another terrible natural disaster. The thoughts of this court are with the people of Puerto Rico…there are people who have lost everything,” Swain said. by asking the parties involved in the process to keep in mind those dealing with the effects of the natural disaster on the island.

“I wish the people of Puerto Rico a speedy return to better circumstances,” added the judge, recognizing that, among the people who supported the hearing in court or collaborated in the Title III processes, there were some who, on the island, they still lacked water and electricity.

The judge’s determinations, which will be known in detail when she issues her decision in writing, were the response to the string of motions and responses that reached her office, once the Board reported the end of the negotiations.

Swain admitted that he was hopeful that the controversies surrounding PREPA’s debt would be ironed out in the mediation process. But given that it did not happen, the judge established that addressing such discrepancies was “essential.”

According to the judge, it is urgent that Puerto Rico leave behind the financial obstacles that PREPA faces, since such a situation stands in the way of the complicated task of building a resilient and “well-managed” electrical system.

“I am not going to delay the process to confirm a (PDA-AEE),” Swain said as he instructed the lawyers to adjust their arguments to the guidelines he had established.

The judge anticipated that in the calendar that will be established to complete the restructuring of PREPA, the PDA must be confirmed by June 2023. Said calendar would begin with the requirement of certain filings as soon as October 6.

“ If PREPA is not reorganized, none of the other (adjustment) plans can be carried out ” Martin Bienenstock, legal adviser to the Fiscal Surveillance Board

If PREPA’s bankruptcy is not resolved, the other plans will “fail”

After Swain’s statement, a leisurely Martin Bienenstock, chief lawyer of the Board, had no objection to the course that the judge gave to the process.

Bienenstock assured the judge that after the Board put an end to the negotiations and informed the court, the body has had many “good” conversations with the PREPA Mediation Team to find a solution.

He said that, if the Board sued PREPA bondholders about three years ago, it did so because procedurally, the body only had two years to file such claims while underlining the importance of clarifying the rights that bondholders claim to have.

Bienenstock argued that unlike a Chapter 11 process, the section of the Bankruptcy Code aimed at the financial reorganization of companies, in which disputes are resolved seeking to pay more or less, the restructuring process at PREPA is different.

“If PREPA is not reorganized, none of the other (adjustment) plans can be carried out,” Bienenstock said, indicating that if the Board does not make a PDA viable with a rate that businesses and individuals can pay, everything else “will fail”.

The lawyer recalled that the Board must promote a reorganization in light of its mandate in PROMESA, achieve fiscal discipline and ensure the return of Puerto Rico to the capital markets, and in turn, pay creditors as much as possible. .

Bienenstock also acknowledged that both the positions adopted by the Legislature regarding PREPA’s debt and the controversy surrounding LUMA Energy they are “a complication” that could affect the preparation process of the PDA-ESA.

“We are going to need some flexibility,” added the lawyer before the calendar that Swain would impose, both to channel litigation and to confirm the PDA-AEE.

A debtor cannot be bankrupt “forever”

Bienenstock’s arguments found a wall in the voice of Amy Caton, a lawyer for the Ad Hoc-AEE and other lawyers for the municipal insurers and the lenders of the fuel lines of credit or “fuel lenders”.

“A government debtor cannot be bankrupt forever,” said Richard Mason, of the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, and an attorney for the firms Cortland and Solus, owners of the credit lines for the purchase of fuel that the company used. EEE.

Mason argued that there will never be “a good time” for a debtor to fulfill his responsibility. “We haven’t received anything,” said Mason, noting that five years ago, all the creditors agreed without affecting PREPA’s contracts with its workers, and now the door has been closed.

“ There is no silver bullet, but maintaining the status quo has not worked. ” Amy Caton, Ad Hoc-AEE lawyer

Caton, a partner at the Kramer Levin law firm, maintained that there was no more time to lose and suggested to Swain that if he proceeds with the schedule and the Board does not comply with it, immediately proceed with the dismissal of the bankruptcy process.

Political pressures, “hidden” costs and the LUMA contract

For Caton, the events surrounding Fiona and the resulting power outage are proof that Puerto Rico pays “the hidden costs” of remaining in bankruptcy for such a long time.

The lawyer indicated to Swain that -if they litigate- that it be done proactively and anticipated that they will prevail before the Board. She also reaffirmed that PREPA has the resources to pay every penny of what it owes its clients.

Above all, Caton highlighted that the public corporation received some $10.5 billion in federal funds to repair the infrastructure and until last month, had only used about $180 million for that purpose.

For the lawyer, who did not refer to the delay and the confusing procedures that the federal government imposed on Puerto Rico to use the funds allocated to the island after Hurricane María, the delay in the reconstruction of the electrical system is due to the bankruptcy of the EEE.

From Caton’s perspective, putting an end to the bankruptcy would allow -by appointing a trustee in PREPA- a group of professionals to manage that entity.

According to Caton, after five years in bankruptcy, “political pressures” have not done the process good, to the point of jeopardizing LUMA Energy’s contract as operator of the electricity grid, and they have not resulted in a better electricity system for the population.

Swain asked Caton if he really believed that dismissing the bankruptcy process would help PREPA and restore access to markets, instead of continuing down the path of reorganization under PROMESA.

“There is no silver bullet, but maintaining the status quo has not worked,” said Caton, stating that a trustee would have more powers than the Board to bring PREPA into line.

The UCC and the Utier

While the Board and the bondholders expressed interest in returning to the negotiating table, the UCC and the Utier reiterated that without substantive changes to the process it will be another waste of time and could even unfairly influence negotiations or litigation.

“We have not been part of the mediation process,” insisted the lawyer Luc A. Despins, representative of the UCC, pointing out that the “sequence” strategy used by the mediating judges is inadequate.

According to Despins, continuing to negotiate with the bondholders and excluding their principals, when they could be on the same level (“pari-passu”) as PREPA bondholders if this is proven in the litigation, would be wrong.

In similar terms, the lawyer Jessica Méndez Colberg, representing the Utier and the SRAEE, expressed herself.

“We believe that giving way to three parallel processes, mediation, litigation and confirming a PDA will be a heavy and expensive burden,” said Méndez Colberg, agreeing with Swain in his position not to dismiss the Title III process.

Faced with the accusations, the mediating judge Chapman said that she received criticism from the UCC, the Utier and the SRAEE and that they would seriously consider it.