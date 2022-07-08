Judge leaves without effect review of coercion measure to the old people involved in the Medusa case

Santo Domingo, DR.

The judge of the Fourth Court of Instruction of the National District, Altagracia Ramírez de la Cruz let without effect the mandatory review of the measure of coercion to the old people involved in the Medusa case.

The magistrate made the decision, alleging that Judge Amauris Martínez, of the Third Court of Instruction, was representative of the accusation filed against the 63 people and companies involved in the alleged act of corruption and bribery.

Judge Ramírez de la Cruz had set for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. mandatory review of the coercive measure.

Judge Amauris Martínez is expected to set the date in the next few hours. for the knowledge of the hearing and order the secretary of the court to notify the accusation to the lawyers of the accused and to the constituted civil party that is the Dominican State.

On July 13, 2021, the judge of the Permanent Attention Court, Kenya Romero, sent the former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodriguez; Jonathan Joel Rodríguez Imbert; Javier Forteza Ibarra and Alfredo Alexander Solano Augusto, to preventive detention.

The defendants in the case are Rafael Antonio Mercede Marte, Jenny Marte Peña and Altagracia Guillen Footwear, who are under house arrest, and Miguel José Moya, who was imposed an economic guarantee of RD$1 million in the form of a contract, through an insurance company, impediment to exit and periodic presentation.

For this case, Rafael Stefano Canó Sacco, the former chief of staff of the attorney Rodriguez Sanchez, He was arrested in Spain and the Public Ministry has already processed the request for his delivery, and subsequently negotiated with him as the key witness for the prosecution.