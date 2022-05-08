Judge orders preventive detention for eight people for the crime of lawyer Walter Vallejo | Security | News

Eight people must be kept in preventive detention while the investigations into the murder of lawyer Walter Vallejo continue, as ordered by Judge Hermes Jiménez after the hearing to formulate charges.

The State Attorney General’s Office explained that they are being investigated for the crimes of murder and illicit arms trafficking -in a real contest of infractions- for the death of Vallejo, which occurred last Thursday morning outside the Sheraton hotel, in the north of Guayaquil.

In turn, the magistrate ordered that three other minors remain at the disposal of the authorities of the North Florida Judicial Unit. They must also be kept in preventive detention for the crime of illicit trafficking in firearms.

After Vallejo’s murder, the National Police arrested a person who was traveling on a motorcycle in the vicinity of the crime scene and the rest of the suspects in a house in Colinas de Mapasingue, in the north.

In the building, three grenades for military use, a pair of handcuffs, a feeder for an automatic pistol, ammunition, mobile devices, three motorcycles and a sweater used by the Police were found.

Last Thursday night, Ramiro Ortega, inspector general of the National Police, considered it striking that there are people from other provinces linked to criminal acts in Esmeraldas and El Oro in that building.

Vallejo was a lawyer for Édison Prado Álava, alias ‘Gerald’, who was also known as “the Pablo Escobar of Ecuador”. He was extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 19 and a half years for drug trafficking.

Vallejo’s name was mentioned in an audio that circulated in an organized crime case involving two foreigners, former President Abdalá Bucaram and his son Jacobo Bucaram.

That audio was broadcast on social networks after the death in prison of one of the foreigners involved. In one of them, the former president was heard talking to the Israeli murdered in prison and promising him protection. In addition, Walter Vallejo was offered to be his lawyer.

Vallejo was also listed as a candidate for the position of mayor of Balzar for the Patriotic Society party. (I)