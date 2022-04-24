Sports

Judge orders preventive detention for Gabriel Cortez

The player and 16 people will be held in preventive detention for the next 90 days.

The 'Loco' was arrested in the early hours of this Friday. Photo: API
Jose Cedeno Mendoza

This Saturday, April 23, 2022, it was learned that the Barcelona soccer player, Gabriel Cortez, arrested for allegedly being related to a dangerous gang in the country, received pre-trial detention for the next 90 days.

+ (PHOTO) The Ecuador Cup already has its final table

+ This would be Barcelona’s lineup to face Macará

+ Byron Castillo will leave Barcelona in the middle of the season

Gabriel Cortez’s lawyer, who was hired by the Barcelona board as he was able to reveal, commented that the ‘Loco’ barely received 2 calls from members of the band and that he does not have a relationship with it, as the authorities affirmed.

On the other hand, it was learned that whoever was the head of this gang with which Cortez is linked was his brother, who died in 2021. The player along with 16 other people will be in preventive detention for the next 90 days.

Given this decision, an official response from Barcelona is expected to determine what its position will be during the next 90 days of the player’s preventive detention.

