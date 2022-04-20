Judge orders reopening of closed campuses of María Serrana University

The Court of First Instance in Civil and Commercial Matters, Third Shift, decided this Tuesday to give rise to the precautionary measure raised by a student of the University Private María Serrana, whose Medicine careers at the Asunción headquarters and at the Ciudad del Este subsidiary were closed by the National Council for Higher Education (Cones).

Therefore, with the judge’s disposition, the preventive suspension of the effects of numeral 2 of Resolution 87, which had been issued by Cones for the partial closure of said house of studies, is granted, they reported through Monumental 1080 AM.

With this, all students who are correctly registered at the Asunción campus, located on Estados Unidos and Brasil streets, and the Ciudad del Este branch, Department of Alto Paraná, located at kilometer 3.5 on Itaipú Avenue , they will be able to resume their classes, while the judicial process is resolved.

In July 2021, the institution was intervened after numerous complaints made by students. According to the investigations, the titles issued by the private university were not registered in the educational portfolio or in the Ministry of Public Health.

Subsequently, the National Council of Higher Education closed at the beginning of April of this year the Medicine careers of the Universidad Privada María Serrana, corresponding to the aforementioned venues, and set April 30 as the deadline for the registration of students who wish to continue the race elsewhere.

However, from the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM) they had proposed that the reintegration process of the thousand affected students be carried out thoroughly and on a case-by-case basis, for which they indicated that the transfer to another institution should only take place next year. .

However, several students from the university’s Faculty of Medicine demonstrated days later in front of Cones, at the central headquarters in Asunción, demanding an explanation of the situation. There are around 2,200 students who were harmed by the case.