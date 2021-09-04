Judge orders Ripple to deliver one million Slack messages to the SEC

Sarah Netburn, a US magistrate, recently ordered Ripple to deliver a million messages exchanged on Slack between employees, which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought to access.

Although Ripple protested about it, as the cost of the request would go up to the million dollars, the judge found the messages critical and unique evidence for the SEC’s ongoing case against the multi-billion dollar company for the sale of unregistered securities.

On December 20, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs and its CEOs, Christian Larsen and Bradley Garlinghouse, for selling XRP as an unregistered stock.

According to Law360, in the initial motion on August 9, the SEC stated that the messages between Ripple’s employees will be “relevant to the claims and defenses of the parties and proportionate to the needs of the case“, adding that, in addition to the messages on Slack, all the e-mails present in the 22 e-mail services used must also be delivered.

Last month, the SEC told Judge Netburn that Ripple’s Slack messages seemed incomplete. Ripple initially denied this claim, which was later revised by stating that a data processing error resulted in the company producing only a small amount of the relevant messages and that more than a million messages were missing.

The SEC argued that Ripple’s inability to produce complete Slack records is “highly injurious“: messages received from the SEC showed that the rest would certainly be relevant:

“These messages include: (a) discussions about Ripple’s intention to create speculative volumes with XRP, (b) the effect of Ripple’s announcements, efforts and concerns regarding XRP’s price, relationship and importance. central of XRP sales to the overall business of Ripple and (d) to the regulatory status of XRP. “

Ripple argues that it is unfair and unreasonable to retrieve these messages, an operation that would take several months and cost around a million dollars. To this statement, Judge Netburn replied as follows: