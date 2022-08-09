Judge orders the release of Jorge Glas and Daniel Salcedo after granting ‘habeas corpus’ | Policy | News

On August 5, a judge of Penitentiary Guarantees in the canton of Portoviejo granted a habeas corpus in favor of former Vice President Jorge Glas Espinel as well as for Daniel Salcedo Bonilla.

Judge Banny Molina established that the rights to health and physical integrity of Glas and Salcedo were violated, “since their health conditions have been justified and that they have not been treated in a specialized and comprehensive manner,” for which he ordered their immediate release. .

Last April, a Manglaralto judge granted a habeas corpus to the former vice president, but it was declared null by a court of the Court of Santa Elena.

Court of Appeal deliberates decision in Singue case; The Prosecutor’s Office asks that the arguments of the seven sentenced for embezzlement be discarded

In this new action it was detailed that there are three detainees benefited by the judge’s decision.

Within the rationale, it was explained that Jonathan Aguinda Shiguango, representative of Glas’s interests, mentioned that he suffers from various illnesses, some considered catastrophic and incurable.

In the case of Salcedo, it was indicated that on several occasions he has required “specialized and comprehensive medical attention for his health conditions, which have not been covered by the CRS in which he is located, nor by the Ministry of Public Health.”

The judge indicated that it was shown that “they have not been provided adequate medical care for their health conditions, timely, specialized and comprehensive.”

Glas has two firm sentences for crimes related to acts of corruption: six years for an illicit association in the Odebrecht corruption plot and eight years in prison for bribery in the 2012-2016 Bribery case. He has also been sentenced in the first instance to eight years in prison for the crime of embezzlement as part of the so-called Singue case, a criminal case that is waiting for a date to be set for the appeal phase of the ruling.

They gave him a second release ticket, but Daniel Salcedo will not be able to get out of jail because he is serving two sentences, one of which is 13 years in prison

Salcedo, on the other hand, has a sentence of thirteen years in prison for the crime of embezzlement (for overpricing in the sale of medical supplies and covers for corpses at the IESS hospital in Los Ceibos, at the peak of the pandemic), in addition of another sentence of three years in prison, for bringing prohibited items into the prison. In both cases, a sentence was passed in the first instance, in 2021. Therefore, they could be appealed. He still has a trial pending for organized crime.

As stated in the judicial process, this Monday the release tickets were issued for the three beneficiaries of the habeas corpus. But the text indicates that this will operate “as long as there is no other incarceration order issued against them or they are under the orders of another authority.”

In the official letter in which the ballot is made known, in none of the three cases is the criminal process in which this ballot will be applied specified; for example, Glas has two final judgments and one of first instance. (YO)