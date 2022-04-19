Judge Overturns Mandate for Masks on Planes and Public Transportation – NBC4 New York

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A federal judge in Florida has struck down a nationwide mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation, saying it exceeds the authority of U.S. health officials.

Monday’s decision by federal judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) improperly justified its decision and failed to follow proper standards.

Following the decision, a government official confirmed that the mandate for the use of masks in public transport methods is without effect.

TSA Statement (Transportation Security Administration):

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring the use of face coverings on public transportation and transit hubs. TSA will also rescind new security directives that were scheduled to go into effect tomorrow. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear face coverings on public transportation at this time.”

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, considered the judge’s decision “disappointing” and reiterated that the CDC insists on the recommendation to wear a mask on public transportation.

Psaki said that both the Department of Homeland Security and the CDC review the Florida judge’s decision and that the Justice Department would make any decision on litigation.

“The CDC recommended continuing the order for an additional two weeks to allow for scientific analysis, consistent with its responsibility to protect the American people. So this is obviously a disappointing decision,” Psaki said.

The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was due to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the Omicron BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the US. .

The mask requirement for travelers was the subject of months of lobbying by airlines, which tried to end it.

The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to end the term.

Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks to be worn in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, yet cases of COVID-19 have dropped dramatically since the Omicron variant hit its stride. maximum in mid-January.

United Airlines said in a statement that, effective immediately, masks will no longer be required on domestic or certain international flights.

“While this means our employees are no longer required to wear a mask, and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the traveling public, they will be able to wear masks if they choose, as the CDC continues to recommend. wear a mask on public transportation,” United said.

Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines also made similar announcements.