Judge prohibits disclosure of secret material in Alcalá case

The federal judge in New York handling the drug trafficking case filed against former Venezuelan Major General Cliver Alcalá denied the defense’s motion to provide access to secret documents relevant to the case, considering that disclosure of the material could cause “serious damage.” to the national security of the United States.

The statement comes amid allegations made by the defense that the United States government was aware of Alcalá’s plans from Colombia to overthrow the regime of Nicolás Maduro, in an armed incursion that failed resoundingly a few weeks after US justice announced the charges against the military.

The general’s defense team has asked Southern District of New York Judge Alvin Hellerstein to reconsider his decision.

Although the documents obtained do not show a specific description of the secret material requested, among the things that the defense had requested is any document related to the exchange of information about Alcalá between United States government officials and members of the Venezuelan opposition team led by Juan Guaido

The request placed special emphasis on the communications that the former United States special envoy to Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, could have sustained; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Attorney General William Barr.

The defense also requested information about Alcalá-related correspondence between Marshall Billingslea, former assistant secretary of the Treasury Department, former National Security Council senior director Mauricio Claver-Carone, and CIA agents in Bogotá.

Also on the list of persons of interest were Venezuelan leaders Lester Toledo, Jorge Betancourt and Juan José (“JJ”) Rendón.

Alcalá was at the head of a conspiracy made up of former Venezuelan military and police officers who aspired to enter Venezuela to capture Maduro and the regime’s number two, Diosdado Cabello. The group trained in Colombian territory near the border with Venezuela with the help of the Florida-based security company Silvercorp, owned by former US Green Beret Jordan Goudreau.

The lawyers state that “the United States was aware of General Alcalá’s plans to remove Maduro from power.” Even so, “he accuses him of participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy with Maduro and other high-ranking members of his regime.”

The revelation that members of the Donald Trump administration were aware of the failed armed raid before it was launched in May 2020 first surfaced in an investigation by the Miami Herald in October of that year.

The former major general, who was a confidant of the late President Hugo Chávez, turned himself in in Colombia at the end of March 2020, a few days after the Justice Department announced the charges against him and offered a $10 million reward for his capture.

Alcalá is accused of being among the founding members of the so-called Cartel de los Soles, an organization made up of officials and senior members of the Maduro regime that controls drug trafficking operations in Venezuela.

According to documents from the anti-drug agency DEA previously obtained by the Miami Herald, the organized case against the Cartel de Los Soles in which Alcalá appears together with Maduro, Cabello and former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo “el Pollo” Carvajal, was It goes back to the efforts undertaken by Chávez in 2005 to use drug trafficking as a weapon against the United States.

In one of the most illustrative testimonies collected by the DEA, one of the sources, identified in the document as “Witness 1”, stated that in one of the meetings, Chávez issued orders for his lieutenants to enter into partnership with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to enter the drug business.

“The meeting was attended by, among others, Carvajal, Chávez, Venezuelan General Henry de Jesús Rangel Silva… Cabello, at that time governor of the state of Miranda, and [el ex vicepresidente Tareck] El Aissami,” states the document prepared by DEA agent Ravi Baldeo.

“During the meeting, Chavez urged the group, in substance and in part, to further their political goals, including fighting the United States by flooding the country with cocaine. Chávez ordered Carvajal, Cabello, Rangel Silva and others to coordinate with the FARC. And Chavez assigned Witness 1, among others, to prevent law enforcement authorities from interfering with these activities,” the document adds.

Alcalá’s lawyers allege that the alleged participation of the Venezuelan military officer in the conspiracy does not go beyond having been present at any of the meetings organized by Chávez, and that the prosecution has not shown evidence that he played any specific role in the operation. of drug trafficking.

“The allegations in this case are both staggering and disappointing, both in scope and content. Impressive because the indictment describes a global narco-terrorism conspiracy that spans more than two decades. Disappointing because the indictment and the discovery do not provide any details about the acts carried out by General Alcalá Cordones in support of this expansive conspiracy, ”said the defense in one of the documents introduced in court.

On the other hand, the defense argued that the former major general not only separated from the regime as soon as Maduro assumed the presidency, but also dedicated himself to conspiring against him after concluding that the new ruler would end up consolidating a dictatorial regime in Venezuela.

Hours before the launch of the armed incursion of May 2020, a United States police agent knocked on his door to inform him that he had been formally accused in the United States of having participated in a narco-terrorism conspiracy, his lawyers pointed out in the document introduced before the court..

“The agent informed General Alcalá Cordones that he could board a private jet bound for New York, or be confined in a Colombian prison where he would undoubtedly become a target for assassination by the Venezuelan intelligence services,” the lawyers recounted in the document.

Alcalá agreed to board the plane.

