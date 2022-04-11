Judge recognizes the complexity of the request for the dismissal of Elizabeth Torres as a lobbyist for statehood

Although the ruling was reserved, from the outset, the judge of the Court of First Instance of San Juan Anthony Cuevas made clear this afternoon the complexity of the case he is dealing with with the Justice Department’s request to remove Elizabeth Torres as a lobbyist for statehood since the law that gave way to her election does not establish clear parameters of how she would fail to comply with the mandate to advance statehood for the island.

“We are facing a novel circumstance. I don’t think this has been dealt with before in the courts of Puerto Rico.”said the judge at the beginning of the hearing that he led today and that began almost 20 minutes late.

Cuevas established that he would listen to the arguments of each of the parties and, “if they do not proceed, I dismiss the case.” If it is understood that the dismissal proceeds, the judge anticipated, he would hold an evidentiary hearing to evaluate the arguments and the evidence of each party.

The hearing lasted approximately 50 minutes. After listening to each party, Cuevas granted the parties five days to present their briefs and would then determine whether or not the dismissal requested by Torres proceeds.

“The matter is submitted with these arguments. We are going to decide if the judicial abstention proceeds and dismiss it due to the political question doctrine”determined the judge.

Torres was represented by Mr. Michael Crown. Torres, who remained serious and attentive next to her lawyer, filed a motion asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed. She argued to the court, among other things, that she should not enter the dispute because it is a “political issue.”

The judge indicated that Article 12 Law 167 of December 30, 2020, which allowed the election of lobbyists for statehood in March of last year, empowers Justice to request the dismissal of a delegate. Article 12 says that “the breach of any of his duties will give way to a process, which may be initiated by the Secretary of Justice before the Court of First Instance to remove the delegate if his breach is proven.”

But Cuevas argued what were the “metrics” that he should consider to adjudicate two parts beforehand, one indicating that Torres breached his duty and the other alleging the opposite.

He recognized that his decision may give way to creating “public policy beyond what the law indicates.”

“I need arguments”Cuevas exclaimed.

The Department of Justice, represented by Lorna María Rivera Franco, Sanery del Mar Santos Sánchez and Susanne B. Lugo Hernández, in accordance with Law 167-2020, had to comply with two parameters “actively work full time” for statehood for the island and submit reports, every 90 days, to the governor of its efforts in that direction.

Justice presented the director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), Carmen Feliciano as a potential witness.

The argument of the Public Ministry gave way to Cuevas to express himself.

“I have an idea of ​​what they (statehood lobbyists) should do, but there is so much creativity and imagination in this that they allow anything”said the judge.

Corona, for his part, told the judge that what Justice wanted is for him to create a regulation in the face of the vagueness of Law 176-2020, a task that is not the responsibility of the courts.

“The law is broad, it is vague. It does not define any parameters. With this law, no one can be removed from office,” said the lawyer.