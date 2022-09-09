Judge releases the two involved in the KAF case

The judge of the Office of Permanent Attention of the Judicial District of Santiago, Yiberty Polanco, ordered this Thursday afternoon freedom for two involved in the operation called KAFwhich was supposedly dedicated to illegal arms trafficking.

the magistrate commanded freedom pure and simple of Gregory Alberto Diplán Güichardo, while Juan Miguel Almonte Padilla, alias “Colita”, imposed the payment of an economic guarantee concerning 300 thousand pesos.

The latter was also required to appear periodically, by virtue of the fact that an illegal weapon was seized from his residence during the search.

The two involved They were arrested by the Public Ministry, together with the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD).

Gregory Alberto Diplán Güichardo and Juan Miguel Almonte Padilla remained in prison for almost a month in the little jail of the Palace of Justice in Santiago, awaiting the verdict that finally set them free.

Pursuant to the request of the prosecuting body, the defendants allegedly kept illegal weapons without the documentation for their possession or sale, as well as large sums of cash.

For this reason the Public Ministry was requesting against Gregory Alberto Diplan Guichardo Y Juan Miguel Almonte Padillaalias “Colita”, 18 months in preventive detention and the declaration of the case as a complex for firearms trafficking and distribution of controlled weapons, which the judge did not grant them.

In the raids where both Gregory and Juan Miguel were caught, the Public Ministry seized six rifles, two pistols, 6,796 capsules, more than 4 million pesos and more than 17 thousand dollars, as well as 6,689 9mm caliber capsules, 9 chargers for rifle, caliber 5.56 x 45, PRO MAG brand.

Also, two magazines for 9mm pistols, drum type and one for pistol, caliber 9 mm, with a capacity for 31 capsules.