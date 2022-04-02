Judge reserves ruling against the 39 involved in the Discovery case for Monday, April 11

Santiago, DR.

After four weeks learning of the request for a coercive measure against those involved in the Discovery case, a network that allegedly defrauded thousands of United States citizens according to the Public Ministry, the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of Santiago The process against the 39 defendants concluded this Friday.

Judge Yiberty Polanco reserved the ruling for Monday, April 11 at 2:00 in the afternoon.

The Public Ministry requested 18 months of preventive detention, in addition to the declaration of complex processing for the process.

The group is charged with the criminal types described and sanctioned in articles 14 and 15 of Law 53-07, on Crimes and High Technology Offenses, which sanction the illicit obtaining of funds and fraud through computerized, telematic and of telecommunications.

At the exit of the hearing the lawyers expressed their disagreement on understanding that they were given little time to present their arguments in favor of their defendants.

While a situation that has not yet been clarified by the Public Ministry, is that at the end of the hearing, while the prison security transferred those involved to the jails, these they fired pepper spray at the press covering the fountainfor no apparent reason.

During the process, the Public Ministry reported that they were forced to transfer some of those involved in this case because some of them were planning a escape plan to escape from the Palace of Justice in Santiago.

The accused Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari), José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Sarah Altagracia Kimberly Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alikate) and Anabel Adames.

Also against Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martinez Brito.

Also charged are Salim Bautista Santana, Enrrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

Likewise, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.

In addition, articles 2, numerals 1, 2, 3 and 4, as well as 4 in its numerals 7, 8 and 9 of Law 155-17, on Money Laundering, are imputed to them. The accusation maintains that the group violated articles 59, 60, 258, 265 and 266 of the Dominican Penal Code, which typify complicity, association of criminals and the usurpation of functions, as well as 405 of the aforementioned code, which instructs to sanction the fraud .