Judge rules that he cannot be extradited to the US without a trial – El Financiero

A federal judge ratified this Monday morning the protection claim promoted by the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, Rafael Caro Quintero, with which the drug trafficker seeks to prevent his extradition to the United States.

Within the lawsuit, with file number 507/2022, a judge of the Seventh District Court of Amparo in Criminal Matters in the State of Jalisco, determined that there must be a trial prior to deportation.

In promoting the amparo, Quintero, who was arrested on Friday by the Government of Mexico, demanded the deportation, assuring that “the corresponding extradition procedure was not followed according to the Extradition Treaty between Mexico and the United States of America.”

This instrument was promoted by Beatriz Angelica Caro Quinterosister of the drug trafficker, who requested that the deportation or expulsion from the country of the cartel leader be stopped until the corresponding procedure has been followed.

extradition process

Caro Quintero was informed over the weekend of his legal situation: he is provisionally detained for extradition purposes to the United States for the crimes of organized crime, criminal association and kidnapping and murder of a US official, DEA agent Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena, in 1985.

With the notification, the legal procedure began to achieve his extradition to the United States, whose government has been trying to put him on the bench for 30 years for the torture and death of Camarena. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that “immediate extradition” would be sought.

A judge based in the East Reclusorio of Mexico City informed Caro Quintero that his capture had been considered legal and notified him of the charges against him, the official explained. The capo, considered one of the “godfathers” of Mexican drug trafficking, is being held in the high-security prison of Almoloya.

Amparos of Caro Quintero against capture

Earlier, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that the first protections promoted to protect the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, Rafael Caro Quintero, captured on Friday, focus on his release and not in preventing his extradition to the United States.

“These first shelters they are not against extradition but for his releasearguing that there were errors in the procedure”, said the federal president.

What is appropriate is for the authority to respond “how was the legal procedure carried out, which I understand was in accordance with the established procedure,” he explained.

The resources were presented from this Saturday, July 16, one day after the capture of the capo by elements of the Secretary of the Navy.

With information from AP.