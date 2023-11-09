Judge sides with Katy Perry in evicting disabled vet from her home

Celebrity Real Estate





Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have emerged victorious in their ongoing legal battle over a lavish Montecito, California mansion previously owned by disabled veteran Carl Westcott, as a Los Angeles judge ruled in their favor on Wednesday.

In a ruling expected to become permanent after a 10-day waiting period, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner found that Westcott had no concrete evidence to support his claim that he had entered into the contract for the property. He lacked the mental capacity to do so, which the couple purchased in 2021 for $14.2 million.

“This proposed decision is absolutely clear – the judge has concluded that when Mr Westcott engaged in complex negotiations with a number of parties to finalize the lucrative sale of the property, he had the full authority of his faculties, thereby ultimately There was substantial profit.” Katy Perry’s attorney Eric Roven made the announcement in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“The evidence shows that Mr. Westcott breached the contract only because he changed his mind. “We eagerly anticipate resolving this case during the damages trial phase scheduled for February 13 and 14, if not earlier,” he said, pointing to the next legal chapter.

Westcott’s son, Chart Westcott, told The Post: “Where the judge’s decision may follow the letter of the law, it shows there is no spirit in the law. Katy Perry will now have to testify in person to receive her ‘compensation’.”

“We look forward to his testimony, and he faces possible sanctions for perjury. Perry has put herself in a bind by claiming she has lost years of rental income and is owed damages, which contradicts her sworn statements about wanting to stay in the house. We hope Ms. Perry enjoys her awesome win, as she explains to her fans about having to take home twice as much from the elderly. Ultimately, we want the judge to spell our father’s name correctly,” Chart said.

The decision came due to a breach of contract trial, which was marked by Westcott’s attorney’s claim that his client suffered from a degenerative brain disease, symptoms of dementia, post-operative delirium and the effects of painkillers following a withdrawal surgery. Was, when he agreed to sell. The property to Perry in July 2020.

The property is spread over 9,100 square feet and has eight bedrooms. village properties

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are accused of buying a $14.2 million Montecito home without proper consent, court documents say. village properties

Perry, 83, moved into the home just two months before Perry, 38, and Bloom, 46, purchased the 8.9-acre property.

According to court documents obtained by The Post, Westcott claims the July 14, 2020 contract for the sale of his home was entered into when he “lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature of the contract and its potential consequences.”

Westcott, who served in the U.S. Army as a service member of the 101st Airborne, purchased the home on May 29 with the intention of living there “for the rest of his life,” court documents state.

He claimed that his mental abilities were severely weakened by his age, poor health from Huntington’s disease (a fatal brain disorder) and “a major six-hour surgery less than a week before the proposed contract”. The point is that he was of unsound mind and was not capable of giving his free, voluntary or intelligent consent to the contract.

On July 22, 2020, about a week after the contract was signed, Westcott said he began “feeling mentally clear again” after tapering off opiates from his surgery – and the estate he was representing. Sent a letter to the real estate agency.

However, Judge Lipner’s preliminary ruling questioned the consistency of Westcott’s own medical expert’s testimony regarding the retired entrepreneur’s condition at the time he began negotiating with Perry.

Carl Westcott, who is battling Huntington’s disease, is surrounded by family. Facebook – Kameron Westcott

The judge said, “While Dr. Gary Small testified at the end of direct examination that he believed Westcott lacked the capacity to contract on July 15 and July 18, 2020, how did he reach that conclusion , failed to provide a compelling explanation of it.”

“Dr. Small’s testimony did not provide a sufficient basis for the court to conclude that Westcott lacked the capacity to sign a sales contract.

When the initial contract case went to trial in September. Perry, 27, faced criticism online for apparently attempting to remove an elderly and infirm man from his home against his will.

In response, Perry’s legal team argued that Westcott had only recently purchased the stunning property six weeks before finalizing the deal with Perry’s representative, Bernie Goodwee.

Carl Westcott claims he canceled the offer a week after signing the contract to sell the home. village properties

According to their argument, Westcott actively negotiated with Perry, rejected his initial offer of $13.5 million, and signed a counter-offer of $15 million on July 15, 2020.

He also organized a tour of his property for Perry on July 17, 2020, agreed to extend his counter-offer deadline after the initial deadline passed, and criticized his agent for requesting a 5% commission. .

On July 18, 2020, a $15 million deal was finally sealed on Perry’s behalf, successfully securing the prestigious Montecito mansion for Perry and his family.

In a letter dated 2020, Perry, 38, and Bloom, 46, wrote words of familial joy to Westcott, saying, “As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that This would be the best place to bring him home and pick him up.” He described the home as a sanctuary where they would “grow together as a family.”

According to court documents first obtained by The Post, the celebrity couple’s real motive wasn’t to settle down — but to make money.

A view inside the kitchen of the house. village properties

Perry’s legal team recently sought $2.67 million in additional damages from Westcott to retain ownership of the home, citing his inability to rent the home, which also included unpaid cable bills.

According to court documents, it appears he had a dream of turning the property into a money-making venture through monthly rentals. This argument contradicts his earlier statement that the property was for personal residence.

Still, despite Perry’s legal victory, he is expected to testify in the upcoming damages trial phase, where the final chapter of this high-profile real estate saga will end.

The case is reminiscent of a 2015 legal suit Perry was involved in with Catholic nuns known as the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, based in Los Feliz.

Sister Katherine Rose Holzman is led out of Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, July 30, 2015. AP

Sister Rita Callanan and restaurateur Dana Hollister walk inside the main room of a villa at the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary retreat house on June 25, 2015 in Los Feliz, California. The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart had sold their property to Hollister, but the Archdiocese of Los Angeles argued that only they had the right to sell the property, and planned to sell it to singer Katy Perry. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Fifty-two sisters first purchased their structure in 1972 and lived there until 2011, when only five sisters remained, and they were forced to relocate.

But Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez insisted on giving the medieval Spanish-Gothic-Tudor estate to Katy Perry, who was willing to pay cash for the property.

In 2016, a judge ruled against the nuns and Perry was given the house.

After a years-long battle, the feud came to a halt in 2018, when Sister Catherine Rose Holzman — who was among the nuns fighting Perry and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles — was in court for a post-verdict hearing related to the case, when she She collapsed and died in the court. She was 89 years old.











