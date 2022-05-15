Judge, Stanton hits in NYY win
CHICAGO — Giancarlo Stanton homered for the third straight game, Aaron Judge homered for the second time in two nights and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 10-4 on Friday night.
After hitting two homers and producing a career-high six runs in Thursday’s 15-7 victory, Stanton hit a two-run blow Friday off Vince Velasquez (2-3) in the first inning, which led the Yankees to their 19th victory in 22 games.
Judge made it 6-0 with a fourth-inning solo shot for his 12th home run, leading the Major Leagues.
Josh Donaldson also homered for the second straight game and drove in three runs. Joey Gallo was dispatched with a home run.
Gerrit Cole (3-0) lasted 6 1/3 innings on the mound. He allowed three runs and six hits. The right-hander struck out nine, walked one and helped New York improve to 24-8, best in the major leagues.
The White Sox lost for the third time in four games. The reigning AL Central champions were outscored 41-21 in that span by Cleveland and New York.
For the White Sox, Cubans Yoán Moncada 4-1; José Abreu 3-0 and Luis Robert 4-2, two runs scored. Dominican Leury Garcia 4-1.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres 5-2.