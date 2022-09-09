Judges postpone for 9:00 p.m. reading of the sentence in the Yuniol Ramírez-OMSA case

Santo Domingo, DR.

After two hours of waiting, the judges of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District set for the 9:00 at night the reading of the sentence to those involved in the murder of lawyer and professor Yuniol Ramírez and the acts of corruption in the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), during the administration of Manuel Rivas.

At five minutes to four in the afternoon, a court employee informed the prosecutors, defendants’ lawyers, and the press that the judges were still deliberating and the decision would be announced at 9:00 at night.

The court presided over by Claribel Nivar Arias, Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo, ordered the reading of the sentence, at first for 2:00 in the afternoon.

In its opinion, the Public Ministry, represented by Mirna Ortiz, coordinator of Litigation of the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption Office (Pepca), asked the court to declare the accused guilty and that they be sentenced accordingly. to 30, 20 and five years in prison.

The public ministry for the accused Argenis Contreraspointed out as the material author of the kidnapping and murder of the lawyer and university professor Ramírez Ferreras, the Public Ministry requests the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

While requesting that the defendants Manuel Rivas, Faustino Rosario Díaz, Víctor Ravelo Campos and José Antonio Mercado Blanco be sentenced to 20 years in prison and the defendants Jorge Luis Abreu, Heidy Carolina Peña and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez to five years in prison, as well such as the imposition of fines and the confiscation of assets obtained by the accused as a result of their criminal activity.

The murder, committed in October 2017is linked to the acts of administrative corruption that occurred in the government transport entity that was directed by Rivas since August 2012.

After the fact, Argenis Contreras fled to the United States, where he was captured and three years later handed over to the country after the efforts of the current management of the Public Ministry.